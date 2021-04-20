Amenities at Mattamy Homes' Island Village in Celebration designed to foster connections and community

As residents and visitors enter Island Village, an expansive entry bridge surrounded by lush landscaping will welcome families and connect the community to Celebration Boulevard and the Celebration Town Center.

The community's lifestyle will be revealed by generous green parks and thoughtful gathering spaces, beautiful pool amenities, premium recreation centers and walking and biking trail networks.

"Celebration is known for its unique architectural design and iconic place-making throughout the town," said Kacey Lother, Mattamy Homes' Land Project Manager for Island Village. "The Mattamy Homes family has embraced this shared vision by paying special attention to the size and scope of community greenspaces in Island Village as well as offering tree-lined vistas framed by nature views. It is all being created to emphasize and continue the health and wellness aspects of Celebration and connections to outdoor settings."

In addition to accessing the array of amenities and retail within the Celebration community at large, Island Village residents will enjoy new recreational spaces, including a playground, ponds and a resort-style clubhouse with a fitness center. A zero-entry pool with lounge area and app-enabled outdoor fitness station will add to leisurely pursuits. A business center will also be accessible throughout the day, and open to residents.

Complementing the array of amenities, Mattamy Homes will offer 238 single-family homes and townhomes in the initial phase of Island Village; more than 1,000 homes will be created at build out. Thoughtfully designed to create connections both indoors and out, while also featuring meticulous detail throughout the open floor plan concepts, homes in Island Village will feature a range of architectural styles, including Classical, Colonial, Coastal, Mediterranean, and Craftsman.

Featuring all-new floor plans exclusive to Island Village, homes will include both one- and two-story designs on 40-foot, 55-foot, and 70-foot lots, as well as two-story townhomes. With two to five bedrooms, the open concept designs will offer between 1,612 and well over 3,900 square feet of living space and two- and three-car garages.

Island Village at Celebration by Mattamy Homes will open for sales with limited release later this spring. To receive exclusive updates as the neighborhood progresses, join the VIP Interest List by visiting MattamyHomes.com/Orlando.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Dallas, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

