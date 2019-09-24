AMC Theatres® and Cineplex Digital Media Partner to Elevate the Movie-going Experience

"As an integral part of the Cineplex ecosystem, CDM has a deep, first-hand understanding of the exhibition and food service industries and we are thrilled to have been selected to bring our expertise to this massive nationwide deployment," said Fab Stanghieri, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cineplex Digital Media. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with AMC and working together to deliver comprehensive, versatile and data-driven solutions that not only drive value for the company but amplify the movie-going experience for its guests across the country."

"AMC is committed to developing immersive, best-in-class content for our digital displays that effectively engages, informs and entertains our guests. Whether it's movies, premium formats or our robust food and beverage offerings, our goal is to enhance the experience and guest satisfaction on the path to purchase," said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres. "CDM's digital experience platform will allow us to continuously optimize, target and scale our content strategies."

Cineplex Digital Media is an industry-leading experience agency, built for retailers by retailers and powering location-based digital signage solutions for some of the world's biggest brands. CDM believes that in today's experience-driven world, a brand's greatest asset is its foot traffic, and it is uniquely positioned to help brands make every impression worth more through its full service, end-to-end digital signage solutions. CDM's leadership stems from its expertise in developing experience design strategies, its innovative products and customer support models, and its approach to data-driven creative and content, ensuring brands are more relevant to their consumers and helping them create new revenue models. For more information on CDM, visit CineplexDigitalMedia.com.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 12 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

