SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Weekend will be a multi-day marathon of incredible savings and deep discounts across a wide selection of products from toys to home and kitchen items, beauty, electronics, Amazon Devices and much more. Starting on Saturday, November 28 through November 30 (Cyber Monday), customers can grab top-trending gifts on amazon.ca/cybermonday or on the Amazon App. Customers can also shop deals and popular products within Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides, including the recently-launched Support Small Storefront.

At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, $10 billion invested this year in keeping our employees safe, and hundreds of thousands of employees working across Amazon's network, customers can rely on fast and efficient delivery throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Cyber Monday Deals Weekend – A Sneak Peek:

Below is a selection of some of the top deals that will be available on various days and times from November 28 through November 30, while supplies last, at amazon.ca/cybermonday, on the Amazon App or by simply asking, "Alexa, what are my deals?" Customers can check out the Holiday Gift Guides to find something for everyone on their list at amazon.ca/gifts and discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons at amazon.ca/coupons. Customers can also shop on amazon.ca/deliveringsmiles to purchase a gift card, toy or game to a Canadian charity in need this Cyber Monday.

Echo Show 8 is $80 off – just $89.99

8 is off – just Echo Show (gen 2) is $110 off – just $189.99

(gen 2) is off – just Echo Auto is $45 off – just $24.99

off – just All-new Echo Dot is $30 off – just $39.99

off – just All-new Echo is $40 off – just $89.99

off – just Kindle is $45 off – just $74.99

off – just Fire TV Stick 4K is $25 off – just $44.99

is off – just Fire TV Cube is $50 off – just $99.99

off – just Fire 7 tablet is $20 off – just $49.99

off – just Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $129.99

off – just All-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $80 off – just $319

off – just Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Echo Show 5 is $199.99 off – just $199.99

off – just Blink Outdoor 2 cam + Echo Show 5 is $179.99 off – just $159.99

5 is off – just Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.

Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

Save up to 30% on select LED strip lights

Save up to 30% on select smart home products

Save up to 30% on select security cameras

Save up to 20% on select Wyze security cameras

Save up to 60% on select Sennheiser headphones

Save up to 40% on select Nixplay Digital Frames

Save up to 47% on select Garmin smartwatches

Save up to 40% on Ancestry DNA Testing Kits

Save up to 30% on select Cosori Air Fryers and appliances

Save up to 30% on select Ninja small kitchen appliances

Save up to 30% on select Linenspa comforters and weekender pillows

Save up to 30% on select vacuum cleaners

Save up to 40% on select New Balance shoes for the family

Save up to 40% on select Merrell footwear

Save up to 30% on select Barbie Dolls

Save up to 30% on select Hasbro Games

Save up to 30% on select L.O.L. Surprise! Toys

Save up to 50% on select kids and baby apparel from our brands

Save up to 30% on select Nursing & Baby Products

Save up to 30% on select Baby Alive Toys

Save up to 60% on select DVD best sellers

Save up to 30% on select Makita Tools and Accessories

and Accessories Save up to 30% on select Lindt Chocolate

Save up to 30% on select Nestle Advent Calendars

More Ways to Shop, Save and Ship

In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts:

Amazon App: Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal.

Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Now through November 30 , Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a $15 Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard.

, Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard. Fast, Free Delivery: In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto , Vancouver , and Calgary and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over $25 . These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities.

, , and and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over . These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon.ca knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns. Items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021 .

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

