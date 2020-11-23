Amazon's Sneak Peek to Cyber Monday is Here--A Weekend to Shop, Save and Score Even More Holiday Deals Français
Nov 23, 2020, 09:00 ET
Cyber Monday deals weekend kicks-off on November 28 and lasts through Monday, November 30 with incredible last chance deals and extra savings on a wide selection of products including top trending gifts, most-loved stocking stuffers, thousands of holiday deals from small businesses, and much more at amazon.ca/cybermonday
SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Weekend will be a multi-day marathon of incredible savings and deep discounts across a wide selection of products from toys to home and kitchen items, beauty, electronics, Amazon Devices and much more. Starting on Saturday, November 28 through November 30 (Cyber Monday), customers can grab top-trending gifts on amazon.ca/cybermonday or on the Amazon App. Customers can also shop deals and popular products within Amazon's Holiday Gift Guides, including the recently-launched Support Small Storefront.
At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, $10 billion invested this year in keeping our employees safe, and hundreds of thousands of employees working across Amazon's network, customers can rely on fast and efficient delivery throughout the holiday season and beyond.
Cyber Monday Deals Weekend – A Sneak Peek:
Below is a selection of some of the top deals that will be available on various days and times from November 28 through November 30, while supplies last, at amazon.ca/cybermonday, on the Amazon App or by simply asking, "Alexa, what are my deals?" Customers can check out the Holiday Gift Guides to find something for everyone on their list at amazon.ca/gifts and discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons at amazon.ca/coupons. Customers can also shop on amazon.ca/deliveringsmiles to purchase a gift card, toy or game to a Canadian charity in need this Cyber Monday.
- Echo Show 8 is $80 off – just $89.99
- Echo Show (gen 2) is $110 off – just $189.99
- Echo Auto is $45 off – just $24.99
- All-new Echo Dot is $30 off – just $39.99
- All-new Echo is $40 off – just $89.99
- Kindle is $45 off – just $74.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K is $25 off – just $44.99
- Fire TV Cube is $50 off – just $99.99
- Fire 7 tablet is $20 off – just $49.99
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is $50 off – just $129.99
- All-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $80 off – just $319
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Free Echo Show 5 is $199.99 off – just $199.99
- Blink Outdoor 2 cam + Echo Show 5 is $179.99 off – just $159.99
- Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, ad-free.
- Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.
- Save up to 30% on select LED strip lights
- Save up to 30% on select smart home products
- Save up to 30% on select security cameras
- Save up to 20% on select Wyze security cameras
- Save up to 60% on select Sennheiser headphones
- Save up to 40% on select Nixplay Digital Frames
- Save up to 47% on select Garmin smartwatches
- Save up to 40% on Ancestry DNA Testing Kits
- Save up to 30% on select Cosori Air Fryers and appliances
- Save up to 30% on select Ninja small kitchen appliances
- Save up to 30% on select Linenspa comforters and weekender pillows
- Save up to 30% on select vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 40% on select New Balance shoes for the family
- Save up to 40% on select Merrell footwear
- Save up to 30% on select Barbie Dolls
- Save up to 30% on select Hasbro Games
- Save up to 30% on select L.O.L. Surprise! Toys
- Save up to 50% on select kids and baby apparel from our brands
- Save up to 30% on select Nursing & Baby Products
- Save up to 30% on select Baby Alive Toys
- Save up to 60% on select DVD best sellers
- Save up to 30% on select Makita Tools and Accessories
- Save up to 30% on select Lindt Chocolate
- Save up to 30% on select Nestle Advent Calendars
More Ways to Shop, Save and Ship
In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts:
- Amazon App: Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and ensure you never miss a deal.
- Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"
- Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Now through November 30, Amazon.ca customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Mastercard will instantly receive a $15 Amazon.ca Gift Card, plus up to 5% back on purchases at Amazon.ca, Whole Foods Market, grocery stores, and restaurants for 6 months. For more details and to apply, visit amazon.ca/mastercard.
- Fast, Free Delivery: In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items, Prime members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery when shipping to Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary and Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 34 cities and towns on eligible orders over $25. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they're better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centres so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities.
- Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon.ca knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns. Items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
SOURCE Amazon Canada
For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected]