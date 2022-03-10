Amazon Removes $25 Minimum Purchase Requirement on Millions of Items Eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery in Canada

With the removal of the minimum purchase requirement on items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery, Amazon

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Amazon Canada announced the removal of the $25 minimum purchase requirement on millions of items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery when shipping to most Canadian cities and towns. Millions of Prime members have already enjoyed this new benefit, which is now included on items from last-minute birthday presents and everyday household items to products sold by small businesses from across Canada.

"Since launching Canada's Prime program in 2013, we have obsessed over making our member's lives better every day," said Mike Strauch, country manager for Amazon Canada. "Now with the removal of the minimum purchase requirement on items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery, we've made it even easier for Prime members to get even more items shipped even faster for free. We will keep adding more selection and expanding our delivery areas to ensure more Prime members get their products faster than ever."

To find other items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery, simply look for the Prime Free One-Day icon when searching for products or use the 'Get it by Tomorrow' check box in the filter menu on your desktop or on the Amazon app. Eligible items will be delivered the next day, free, with no minimum purchase amount required. Find full details at www.amazon.ca/PrimeDelivery.

For more information on Prime, including how to sign-up for a free 30-day trial, visit www.amazon.ca/prime.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of over two million songs on Amazon Music, unlimited access to thousands of books with Prime Reading, free games with Prime Gaming, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, early access to select Lightning Deals, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members have access to Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery on eligible orders over CDN $25 when shipping to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Southwestern Ontario, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery to most cities and towns, and FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Prime is CDN $79 per year or CDN $7.99 a month and eligible customers can start a free trial of Prime at amazon.ca/prime. University and College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.ca/primestudent. Amazon Business customers—from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as education, government, and non-profit organizations—can also take advantage of Prime's fast, free shipping and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at CDN $109 per year for up to three users at amazon.ca/businessprime.

