Amazon Prime Video Begins Production on The Lake, the First Scripted Canadian Amazon Original Comedy Series

The Lake centres on the quintessential Canadian cottage experience, and one man's attempt to recreate his childhood memories in an effort to re-connect with his biological daughter. Produced by AMAZE and filmed in northern Ontario, the series taps into the family bonding, relaxing in nature and the peacefulness of cottage country then turns it on its head, with petty rivalry, strained relationships, day drinking, and mosquito-ravaged sunburns.

In The Lake, Justin (Jordan Gavaris) returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens. His plans to create new memories with his city-loving daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun) at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his "picture-perfect" stepsister, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles). Additional cast include Jon Dore (Funny As Hell, Humour Resources), Carolyn Scott (Pushing Tin, Goosebumps), Natalie Lisinka (Orphan Black, The Expanse), Travis Nelson (Tucker and Dale vs Evil) and Declan Whaley (Criminal Minds).

"We are thrilled to bring together this incredible cast and creative team for our first scripted Canadian comedy series," said Christina Wayne, Head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. "It's a show that will push boundaries and celebrate broken characters trying to hold it all together against one of the most picturesque settings – cottage country."

"We were inspired by the summers we spent on the lake, which is the basis of the concept that we brought to Amazon," commented Executive Producers Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence, AMAZE. "We're excited and really looking forward to working with this incredibly talented and diverse cast, and proud to have Jordan in this central role that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community in this series."

The Lake is produced by AMAZE, with Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence serving as executive producers for AMAZE (Carter, Call Me Fitz), and is written and executive produced by Julian Doucet (Killjoys, St Nickel). The Lake comes from Amazon Studios and is part of Prime Video's continued investment in Canada. The Lake is the fourth announced Canadian Amazon Original series following the revival of the sketch comedy The Kids in the Hall, docu-series All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 24 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

The Lake will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and worldwide in the Prime Video catalog including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Tomorrow War, The Underground Railroad, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy and Golden Globe award winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of The Lake anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 79/year or CAD$ 7.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of movies and television series—all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place. Find out more at primevideo.com.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives.

: Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives. Enjoy hits like the The Tomorrow War , Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Coming 2 America , Upload , and The Boys , plus Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag and The Marvelous. Mrs. Maisel .

, , , and , plus Emmy Award-winning comedies and . Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 13 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels.

: Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 13 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels. Rent or Buy : Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store.

: Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store. Instant Access: Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help.

Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help. Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About AMAZE

Based in Toronto and Los Angeles, AMAZE is an award-winning independent television and film production company boasting a strong commitment to unique and engaging storytelling for audiences worldwide. Founded in 1996 by producing partners Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence, AMAZE features an ambitious slate of premium content including the mystery drama series Carter starring Jerry O'Connell, which has been licensed to key territories around the world including the UK, France, Australia, Germany, Japan and China to name a few; four seasons of the award-winning HBO dark comedy series Call Me Fitz starring Jason Priestley; the multi-season half-hour comedy The Stanley Dynamic; the TIFF Audience Award-winner Finn On The Fly; the multi-award-winning feature film Saint Ralph; the WGA nominated comedy documentary Being Canadian; and Amazon Prime Video's first scripted Canadian Original comedy series, The Lake.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Publicity Contact: Amazon: Owen Mccorquodale, [email protected]; Amaze: Pam Wilson, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.amazon.com

