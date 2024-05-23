Amazon MGM Studios Presents I AM: CELINE DION

Streaming Globally on Prime Video June 25

WATCH OFFICIAL TRAILER

DOWNLOAD POSTER

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

I AM: CELINE DION, Trailer (CNW Group/Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC) I AM: CELINE DION, Key Art (CNW Group/Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC)

Directed by Irene Taylor

Produced by Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau and Irene Taylor

Executive produced by Dave Platel, Denis Savage, Shane Carter, Krista Wegener

Runtime: 102 minutes

Rated: PG

Amazon MGM Studios Press Site

EPK Press Kit

@primevideoca #IAmCelineDion

I AM: CELINE DION will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy with a single membership.

SOURCE Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC

For further information: Catrina Jaricot, Prime Video, [email protected]