Amazon MGM Studios Presents I AM: CELINE DION
May 23, 2024, 10:55 ET
Streaming Globally on Prime Video June 25
TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.
I AM: CELINE DION is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Vermilion Films production in partnership with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment Canada.
Directed by Irene Taylor
Produced by Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Julie Begey Seureau and Irene Taylor
Executive produced by Dave Platel, Denis Savage, Shane Carter, Krista Wegener
Runtime: 102 minutes
Rated: PG
Amazon MGM Studios Press Site
EPK Press Kit
@primevideoca #IAmCelineDion
I AM: CELINE DION will be a part of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that Prime members enjoy with a single membership.
SOURCE Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC
For further information: Catrina Jaricot, Prime Video, [email protected]
Share this article