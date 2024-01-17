Amazon MGM Studios Announces Deal With Pinewood Group to Take Production Facilities at Pinewood Toronto Studios

Deal marks first multi-year commitment to Canadian studio space, and second outside of the US, by Amazon MGM Studios as it continues its slate of productions filmed in Canada, including previous seasons of The Boys and Gen V

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - In a further commitment to Canada's production industry, Amazon MGM Studios today announced a landmark contract with Pinewood Toronto Studios for exclusive use of new production facilities at the studios in Downtown Toronto for future productions. The announcement was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event to officially open the new studio space, attended by Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor, Olivia Chow. The deal is the first multi-year commitment by Amazon MGM Studios to Canadian studio space and includes exclusive use of five new state-of-the-art sound stages, accompanying workshops and office accommodation, totalling approximately 160,000 square feet.

(c) Pinewood Studios (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) (c) Pinewood Studios (CNW Group/Amazon Canada) Pinewood Toronto Studios Logo (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

"Pinewood Group is an industry-leader and with the Toronto region's best-in-class crews, this agreement offers us immense opportunity for the continued expansion of film and series projects in Toronto, Ontario, and Canada," said Dan Scharf, Vice President of Global Business Operations, Amazon MGM Studios. "We are thrilled our productions will continue to have a home in Toronto for many years to come."

"This landmark agreement further strengthens our relationship with Amazon MGM Studios and demonstrates our joint commitment to the City of Toronto." said Paul Golding, chairman, Pinewood Group. "We are very much looking forward to working together and welcoming many incredible productions to the Pinewood Toronto Studio lot."

"Amazon MGM's long-term commitment to new studio space in Toronto is a tremendous vote of confidence in our province and our workers," said Premier Doug Ford. "This investment is going to provide a big boost to our cultural sectors and help to ensure Ontario remains one of the world's leading jurisdictions for film and television production for years to come."

"Good things are filmed in Ontario," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "This multi-year commitment by Amazon is a reflection of the work our government has done to build a thriving film and television sector in our province and means that more Ontario-made productions will be seen by audiences around the world."

"The film and television industry is an important economic driver for our city and this new partnership will ensure Toronto's world class screen industry continues to thrive," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "This investment by Amazon MGM Studios will also support our creative sector, resulting in jobs for the numerous professions that are crucial to the success of the local industry. I look forward to watching the film and television productions that will be made here in our great city as a result of this deal."



"As the landowner on behalf of the City of Toronto, this deal further reinforces the commitment CreateTO has made to fostering the growth of this critical industry in the Port Lands," said Vic Gupta, CEO CreateTO. "Pinewood Toronto Studios is already a global destination for the screen industry and this investment by Amazon MGM Studios is a testament to Pinewood's world-class facilities and cements Toronto's position as a leading destination for content creators."

"Toronto's film, television and digital media production industry is among the best in the world and this long-term commitment and multimillion-dollar investment by Amazon MGM Studios represents a huge vote of confidence in our local workforce and the strength of our screen industry," said Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) and Chair, Toronto's Film, Television and Digital Media Advisory Board. "It also reinforces the Port Lands as a longstanding major production hub and the city as a Centre of excellence for film and television production."

The long-term commitment to studio space in Toronto aligns with Amazon MGM Studios' current strategy of expanding its production footprint in Canada. Amazon MGM Studios, as well as MGM Television and MGM+ Studios have produced and commissioned more than 40 series and films that have been shot in Canada, including The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, and The Handmaid's Tale in Ontario; Fargo and Billy The Kid in Alberta; The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: Amazon MGM Studios Press Contacts: Owen McCorquodale, [email protected]