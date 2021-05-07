Amazon invests in British Columbia to create more than 2,000 jobs, boost opportunities for local businesses and enhance the delivery experience for customers

"We're thrilled to expand our network in British Columbia to better serve our customers while offering our employees bright, safe careers with on-the-job training and upskilling," said Sumegha Kumar, Director of Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations, Amazon Canada. "Our new facilities will help us meet our customers' growing demand for great products and faster delivery times while also expanding the service and support we can provide to the thousands of local small businesses selling their products on Amazon."

Amazon is launching give new sites in British Columbia:

Vancouver – A 450,000 square-foot advanced robotics fulfillment centre in the Port of Vancouver will launch in late 2021. This is Amazon's first robotics fulfilment centre in the province and it will create 1,000 jobs.

Job creation and economic benefit

Amazon employs more than 5,500 full- and part-time employees in operations, corporate and technology positions in British Columbia and has invested more than $3 billion in the province over the last decade. To learn more about the economic benefits Amazon Canada is creating, read the company's Economic Report.

Honourable Ravi Kahlon , Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: "This expansion by Amazon is an endorsement that British Columbia is a desirable place for a global company to make a long-term commitment," said Ravi Kahlon , Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. "We welcome the career opportunities created for people and families, and the chance to showcase to the world the amazing products from B.C.'s small- and medium-sized businesses."

Career growth

In Feb. 2021, Amazon received the recognition as one of BC's Top 100 Employers. Full-time employees at Amazon in British Columbia receive competitive benefits including hourly wages starting at $16 in the province, medical, vision and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses starting on day one.

Here are a few examples of employees in British Columbia who are achieving their career aspirations:

Maninder Kaur , Staffing Ambassador: "I joined Amazon as a Fulfillment Associate and was really glad to be a part of an amazing and innovative company. After spending a month at the fulfillment centre in Vancouver , I got a chance to deep dive in the opportunities that could make great changes for my career, including an excellent chance to showcase my skills, strengths, and passions as an Interim Staffing Ambassador."

Empowering local businesses in Metro Vancouver

Amazon has one of the most advanced fulfillment networks in the world. Thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in British Columbia use Amazon to reach millions of customers in Canada and around the globe.

Amazon's growth in British Columbia will expand the service and support SMBs access through Fulfillment by Amazon, a "you sell it, we ship it" service that enables local businesses to store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers and use Amazon to ship their orders, handle customer service and take care of their returns.

Here are a few examples of local businesses in Vancouver that have reached new markets and growth opportunities by partnering with Amazon:

Jennifer Pratt , Owner and Creator of Seeding Square: "Being a seller on Amazon has been an absolute game-changer for growing my business. I now have access to numerous markets that would never have been available to me otherwise. In the last year alone I've seen North American sales increase by 347 per cent!"

"Being a seller on Amazon has been an absolute game-changer for growing my business. I now have access to numerous markets that would never have been available to me otherwise. In the last year alone I've seen North American sales increase by 347 per cent!" Chris Yee , Founder of The Cocktail Box Co. and Brew Your Bucha: "Amazon continues to provide us with opportunities to reach new customers and deliver impeccable service to our clients across Canada , U.S., U.K., and Asia . Utilizing Amazon has accelerated our growth and allowed us to bring new, innovative products to market in a seamless manner. Incorporating the tools and data Amazon provides into our product development and launch process continues to be a key driver of our brands' growth."

Canadian sellers on Amazon grossed more than $2 billion on Amazon's stores around the world. Read more in Amazon Canada's first SMB Report.

Keeping employees safe

Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees to provide a safe workplace. The company invested more than $11.5 billion to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020. This includes more than $961 million invested in safety measures and equipment in Amazon buildings, including masks, temperature screening, plexiglass shields, sanitizing products, additional cleaning teams, and even an on-site testing program. Amazon has also made over 150 significant process changes to make sure they keep their teams safe, including new social distancing measures and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing across every site.

For more information about current job openings in British Columbia, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

