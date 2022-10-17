Average annual sales of Canadian businesses selling on Amazon rose to $85,000 (USD), with more than 1,000 selling partners surpassing $500,000 (USD)



TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today released its 2021 Amazon Canada Small Business Empowerment Report , outlining how the company provides opportunity, tools, and services to help more than 41,000 Canadian selling partners reach millions of customers and increase revenue and profits. Most Amazon third-party sellers are small- and medium-sized businesses.

Canadian-based Amazon selling partners successfully navigated a challenging economic climate in 2021, as their total annual sales increased by 20 per cent year-over-year. These companies sold more than 100 million products – more than 200 items every minute – and averaged $85,000 (USD) in sales (+13 per cent), maintaining a consistent growth trajectory year-over-year.

"Amazon Canada is the reason why our small business has grown to become who we are today. The ability to compete on the same scale as large national brands substantially levels the playing field," said Stephen Aikman, Founder of All Natural Advice , an organic skin care company located in Oakville, Ontario. "Amazon is a turnkey marketplace that allows small businesses to scale up, leverage logistics services and reach millions of potential customers across Canada. Amazon has been with us since day one, providing the advice, tools and opportunity to connect with the Canadians who have made us a top-selling skincare company."

A look at Amazon selling partner performance in Canada in 2021 showed:

More than 200 items sold every minute. From January to December 2021 , Amazon selling partners in Canada sold more than 100 million products, averaging more than 200 every minute. Most Amazon third-party sellers are small- and medium-sized businesses.

From January to , Amazon selling partners in sold more than 100 million products, averaging more than 200 every minute. Most Amazon third-party sellers are small- and medium-sized businesses. 4,000 selling partners exceeding $100,000 (USD) in sales. Amazon continues to be a leader in scaling up Canadian businesses, as more than 4,000 Canadian selling partners had over $100,000 (USD) in sales. This reflects a more than 13 per cent increase year-over-year. Additionally, more than 1,000 Canadian sellers averaged over $500,000 (USD) in sales.

Amazon continues to be a leader in scaling up Canadian businesses, as more than 4,000 Canadian selling partners had over (USD) in sales. This reflects a more than 13 per cent increase year-over-year. Additionally, more than 1,000 Canadian sellers averaged over (USD) in sales. During 2021, more than 25,000 selling partners selling on Amazon.ca took advantage of Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) in Canada , representing more than 20% year over year growth.

"For me, jewellery is not just about metal and stone, but also the meaning that can be held within. It's about a piece we hold close to us that reminds us of our story, beautiful moments, and those we love," said Yulee Harris, founder of Vancouver-based Hunter & Trove Studio . "I've been able to share my work with a wider range of customers through Amazon, and it's such a delight to have customers from Nunavut to Prince Edward Island be able to easily find Hunter & Trove pieces and have our jewellery quickly shipped to their door. Because Amazon also handles fulfillment, it allows me to focus on creating new designs and connecting more deeply with customers."

To learn more about small and medium-sized businesses working with Amazon, and to view the full 2021 Amazon Canada Small Business Empowerment Report, visit here .

