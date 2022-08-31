Amazon Future Engineer Awards University Scholarships to Canadian Students

Ten computer science and engineering students from underrepresented and underserved communities receive $30,000 towards their university education

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Amazon today announced the recipients of the second annual Amazon Future Engineer Canada university scholarship program. Ten graduating high school students from British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan will each receive $30,000 to help cover university tuition over four years, along with the opportunity to complete a paid summer internship at one of Amazon's Canadian Tech Hubs.

The Amazon Future Engineer scholarship program supports graduating high school students from underserved and underrepresented communities who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and leadership in school, work and community activities. To qualify, candidates must plan to study computer science or a related field at an accredited Canadian university, and demonstrate financial need.

"At Amazon, fostering diversity in the Canadian tech sector starts with ensuring that students from all backgrounds are able to discover computer science and pursue postsecondary education, focusing on their studies instead of financial concerns," said Susan Ibach, Head of Amazon Future Engineer Canada. "The 2022 Canadian Amazon Future Engineer scholarship class has demonstrated passion, resilience, and commitment to the field of computer science, and we look forward to seeing where this next chapter of their education leads them."

Scholarship winner Ayaan Dada from Mississauga, ON, participated in the Canada Learning Code Teen Ambassador Program and was awarded a Career Counseling session prize in recognition of his work supporting other young people with a passion for technology. In the classroom, Ayaan excelled in math and computer science. "By working with Canada Learning Code and becoming a web developer for a non-profit promoting STEM education to youth, I was able to discover software's ability to create change on a large scale," he said.

The complete list of Amazon Future Engineer Canada scholarship winners in 2022 includes:

Hewan Amare (Stratford District Secondary School, Stratford, ON ), studying Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo

Jadiha Aruleswar (Agincourt Collegiate Institute, Scarborough, ON ), studying Systems Design Engineering at the University of Waterloo

Ayaan Dada (St. Francis Xavier Secondary School, Mississauga, ON ), studying Computer Science at the University of Waterloo

Mairah Hashmi (Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute, Toronto, ON ), studying Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo

Savithru Kannuri (Glenforest Secondary School, Mississauga, ON ), studying Life Sciences at the University of Toronto

Katrina Mei (Ursula Franklin Academy, Toronto, ON ), studying Computer Science at Toronto Metropolitan University

Iftier Rahman (Scarborough Academy for Technological, Environmental and Computer Sciences at W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute, Scarborough, ON ), studying Track One Engineering at the University of Toronto

Sidhant Sidana (David Thompson Secondary, Vancouver, BC ), studying Applied Science at the University of British Columbia

Kaitlyn Wright (Delisle Composite School, Delisle, Saskatchewan ), studying Computer Science at the University of Saskatchewan

Leyi (William) Wu (Unionville High School, Markham, ON ), studying Computer Science at the University of Toronto

A video of the 2022 winners learning about their scholarship awards can be viewed here.

A special one-year, $7,500 CAD scholarship has also been awarded to, Isabella Cotton (Kelowna, BC), who will be pursuing a one-year General Engineering program at Okanagan College.

Amazon Future Engineer is a comprehensive program designed to inspire, educate, and prepare children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities to pursue computer science. As part of Amazon's commitment to strengthening the communities it is proud to call home, the company is investing $3 million (CAD) over three years to fund unique computer science learning opportunities for an anticipated 1 million students and teachers across the country. The program works in close collaboration with partners Canada Learning Code, FIRST Robotics Canada, Kids Code Jeunesse, and TakingITGlobal.

In addition to its scholarship and internship program, Amazon Future Engineer gives elementary, middle, and high school students from diverse communities around the globe access to computer science educational opportunities where they can explore project-based learning, using code to make music, program robots, and solve problems.

Schools, administrators, and teachers interested in participating in Amazon Future Engineer can learn more by visiting AmazonFutureEngineer.ca.

