Amazon Fire Kids Edition--Tablets Built from the Ground Up for Kids--Now Available to Customers in Canada

Available in three screen sizes, Fire Kids Edition comes with a full featured Fire tablet, a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, and a kid-proof case, starting at CDN$ 129.99 with up to CDN$ 85 in savings

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited offers thousands of premium, age-appropriate books, educational apps, videos, and games for kids ages 3-12, plus parental controls and Parent Dashboard

Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a two year, worry-free guarantee—if anything happens to it, send it back and Amazon will replace it for free

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Amazon today announced Fire Kids Edition, Amazon tablets built from the ground up for kids (and their parents), are now available in Canada. Fire Kids Edition tablets are designed around three ideas:

Kids want a real tablet, not a toy—Fire 7 Kids Edition features a 7" IPS display, quad-core processor, 16 GB of storage with expandable storage via a microSD card slot, and up to 7 hours of battery life. Fire HD 8 Kids Edition offers a 1280 x 800 widescreen 8" HD display, quad-core processor, 32 GB of storage with expandable storage via a microSD card slot, and up to 10 hours of battery life. The all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the next generation of Amazon's largest and fastest tablet. It includes a Fire HD 10 tablet, featuring a vivid 10.1" 1080p Full HD display, octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 32 GB of storage with expandable storage via microSD, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, and fast and easy charging. Parents want to know that the content their kids are viewing is both fun and educational—Fire Kids Edition tablets include a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a content subscription service that offers thousands of premium books, educational apps, videos, and games that have been curated for age-appropriateness. Plus, parents have access to easy-to-use parental controls that promote learning before play, including innovative features like Learn First, which hides all entertainment content until daily educational goals are met. Kids also don't have access to social media, they can't make in-app purchases, and all content is ad-free. Despite best intentions, kids break things—Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a kid-proof case available in blue or pink, and a two-year worry-free guarantee—if anything happens to it, send it back and Amazon will replace it for free.

"With millions sold worldwide, Fire Kids Edition tablets are built from the ground up to offer the best of both worlds for kids and parents," said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon. "They offer an incredible value with a Fire tablet, a kid-proof case, and a year of FreeTime Unlimited, providing kids access to thousands of age-appropriate books, educational apps, videos, and games in both English and French—including many classics and favourites. Plus, with the 2-year worry-free guarantee and FreeTime parental controls, parents can rest assured knowing the device is protected and that they'll never be surprised by a bill, unwanted ads, or social media posts."

Content Kids Love, Easy to Navigate

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited offers kids access to premium, age-appropriate books, educational apps, videos, and games, including new and popular titles like TRANSFORMERS Rescue Bots: Disaster Dash, National Geographic Readers: Elephants, the complete Harry Potter book series, Sago Mini Zoo, and more from brands like Budge Studios, National Geographic, Pottermore, Sago Mini and more. It also includes books from popular Canadian authors like The Most Magnificent Thing by Ashley Spires, Scaredy Squirrel by Mélanie Watt, and Big Bear Hug by Nicholas Oldland. Plus, whether already fluent in French or still learning, kids of all ages can enjoy French language versions of popular titles like Disney Crossy Road, Pete the Cat, Johnny Test, Kung Fu Panda, and more. All of the FreeTime Unlimited content is kid-friendly and hand-selected by the Amazon FreeTime team with new titles added regularly. Books, educational apps, and games can also be downloaded for viewing when not connected to Wi-Fi, such as while travelling in the car, train, or on an airplane.

FreeTime also provides access to easy-to-use parental controls so parents can rest assured knowing that what their kids are viewing on their tablet is age-appropriate. Parents can manage screen time limits by content type with innovative features like Learn First, which hides all entertainment content until daily goals are met, and Bedtime, which automatically turns FreeTime off at night until the wake-up time parents set, plus weekday and weekend settings. Parents can also access Parent Dashboard (parents.amazon.ca) via any web browser to view daily activity reports of the digital content their kids are using in FreeTime, and can set limits for their child's usage remotely.

Availability

Fire 7 Kids Edition is CDN$ 129.99 and is available for pre-order today at [www.amazon.ca/Fire7KidsEdition]. Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is CDN$ 169.99 and is available for pre-order today at [www.amazon.ca/FireHD8KidsEdition]. Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is CDN$ 259.99 and is available for pre-order today at [www.amazon.ca/FireHD10KidsEdition]. All versions will begin shipping to customers starting October 30.

Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. After the first year, customers can continue their subscription starting at CDN$ 3.99 per month for Prime members and CDN$ 5.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. The FreeTime Unlimited subscription can also be accessed from the FreeTime app that can be downloaded on compatible Fire tablets, including Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10. To learn more, visit [amazon.ca/freetime].

