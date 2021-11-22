Amazon Customers Can Shop and Save on Deals During Cyber Monday Weekend

Amazon will kick off its Cyber Monday Deals Weekend on Saturday, November 27, by offering customers more deals and deep discounts on must-have items for the gifting season

Plus, Prime members get 30 minutes of early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season – and every day – as well as fast, free, and convenient delivery options

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Mark your calendars for a weekend of savings. Amazon today revealed a sneak peek of the thousands of deals customers can shop during its Cyber Monday Deals Weekend, which kicks off Saturday, November 27, and runs through Monday, November 29. Throughout the deals event, customers can score incredible savings across every category, as well as deep discounts on popular products and must-have items. All weekend long, customers can also shop amazing deals from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

All throughout the season customers can continue to shop and discover items from Amazon's biggest selection of gift guides, including newly launched guides and longtime customer favourites like the Small Business Gift Guide, Home Gift Guide, and Holiday Toy List, along with the Electronics, Fashion, and Beauty guides.

Cyber Monday Deals Preview

Below is a sampling of top deals and products that will be available at various dates and times between Saturday, November 27 and Monday, November 29, while supplies last. Customers can shop Cyber Monday deals at amazon.ca/cybermonday, on the Amazon shopping app, or by asking, "Alexa, what are my deals?" Prime members also can enjoy 30 minutes of early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season—and every day.

Toys: Save up to 30% on select dolls, action figures, construction sets, and preschool toys from Barbie, Polly Pocket, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Nerf, Star Wars, and more.

Save up to 30% on select dolls, action figures, construction sets, and preschool toys from Barbie, Polly Pocket, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Nerf, Star Wars, and more. Seasonal Fashion: Save up to 30% on select apparel from top brands like Champion, PUMA, Carhartt, Levi's and more. Save up to 22% on select Orolay down jackets and parkas. Save up to 30% on select outerwear from Calvin Klein , Tommy Hilfiger , DKNY, and more. Save up to 30% on select Crocs. Save up to 30% on select True & Co. bras and underwear. Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses. Save up to 45% on select watches from Bulova and Citizen.

Save up to 30% on select Ninja, NutriBullet, and Vitamix blenders. Save 30% or more on select Instant Pot appliances and cookware. Save on select Keurig K-Compact, K-Mini, and K-Slim Coffee Makers. Save 30% on select Bissell floorcare favourites. Save up to 20% on select Zinus bedroom furniture, mattresses, bed frames, and more! Electronics: Save on select 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and JBL. Save $20 on select Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. Save on select Smart Home and security products. Save on select PC drives from Samsung, Crucial, WD, and more. Save on select LG monitors and laptops. Save on select Garmin products.

Save up to 30% on select cosmetic brands including L'Oreal Paris, NYX, COVERGIRL, and . Save up to 50% on select Oral-B and Crest Whitestrips. Save up to 30% on select Neutrogena, Aveeno & Neostrata. Save up to 40% on select Waterpik Flossers. Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% on the Echo Show 5 (1 st gen). Save up to 41% on Kindle and up to 23% on the all-new Kindle Paperwhite. Save up to 50% on the Fire TV Stick 4K . Save up to 36% on Fire HD 8 tablet and up to 31% on the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet. Save up to 30% on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and up to 40% off the eero WiFi 6 mesh router. Save up to 31% on Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4k UHD Smart TV.

Save up to 30% on select smart lighting products from Philips Hue, Leviton, and . Home Improvement, Tools, and Garden: Save up to 30% on select tools from Bosch, Makita, Dremel, BOSTITCH, BLACK + DECKER, and DEWALT.

Save up to 30% on select tools from Bosch, Makita, Dremel, BOSTITCH, BLACK + DECKER, and DEWALT. Baby: Save on the Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Car Seat. Save up to 20% on select baby gates. Save up to 30% on select baby playards, toys, and accessories. Save up to 37% on select car seats and strollers. Save up to 15% select on Medela and Baby Brezza products.

Save on the Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Car Seat. Save up to 20% on select baby gates. Save up to 30% on select baby playards, toys, and accessories. Save up to 37% on select car seats and strollers. Save up to 15% select on Medela and products. Pets: Save up to 30% on select pet food from Hills, Greenies, and Blue Buffalo. Save up to 30% on your first pet product delivery with Subscribe & Save.

Save up to 30% on select pet food from Hills, Greenies, and Blue Buffalo. Save up to 30% on your first pet product delivery with Subscribe & Save. Sports and Outdoors: Save up to 20% on select Exercise & Fitness equipment from Bowflex, Sunny Health and Fitness, iFit, Schwinn, and more! Save on select scooters and bikes from the whole family. Save up to 15% on select Intex Inflatable Kayaks.

