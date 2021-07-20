Heather Sim is the head volunteer for Breakfast Club of Canada at her school in LaSalle, Quebec – to acknowledge her efforts, Amazon Canada gifted her with a home makeover and more surprises from Carey and Angela Price

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Not all heroes wear capes, or a goaltender's mask – a heartwarming fact that has become increasingly clear over the last year and a half as the nation has seen frontline workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, volunteers, and many other everyday heroes unite to support their communities and beyond. Inspired by them, Amazon Canada has partnered with Montreal Canadiens goaltender, Carey Price, his wife Angela, and local designer, Camille Charland Perez to give back to one extraordinary hero from LaSalle, Quebec. Heather Sim, a student monitor, office clerk and the head volunteer for Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC) at Pierre-Rémy Primary School was delighted when Amazon Canada, the hockey superstar and his wife, as well as the local talented designer, surprised her with a makeover of her living room, bedroom and studio featuring products from many local Canadian businesses and recognized brands.

A selfless hero

Sim, who has been involved with BCC while working at Pierre-Rémy for more than 20 years, gets so much joy out of helping her students each day, but her peers, friends and colleagues recognize that she rarely takes time for herself. She works tirelessly, selflessly putting the well-being of others ahead of her own and her dedication and passion is apparent during each of her regular 12 hours workdays. Even during the pandemic, as more and more students required nutrition since they could not physically attend the Pierre-Rémy Breakfast Club, she pivoted her program to provide the children with the food they needed directly to their homes. Her strength was made even clearer during her battle with cancer a few years ago, since even while she was ill, she continued to care for the students with the support of BCC.

"I am blown away that I was selected for this surprise! As someone who likes things to be simple, and really has a minimal eye for design, this is more than I could have wished for," said Sim. "I am overwhelmed with not only the makeover, but also being able to virtually meet my favourite Montreal Canadien, Carey Price. I will remember and cherish this experience every time I look at my newly decorated spaces!"

Celebrating those who help our future

Over the past few months, Amazon Canada collaborated with the Prices and Charland Perez to spruce up the three key rooms in Sim's home. The Prices, who are parents to three young children, and Amazon Canada, are all close partners with BCC and support the crucial work they do. BCC's breakfast programs ensure that students across the country have reliable access to nutritious food, in order to support young people's health and foster positive learning atmospheres.

"Heather is a true inspiration – she gives back to her community every day, without expecting anything in return. Alongside Amazon Canada, we recognize the hard work and dedication required to sustain programs like BCC, especially under the circumstances she has had to face," said Carey Price. "We are lucky to have three healthy kids and I feel better knowing people like Heather are taking care of students across the country. This home makeover is a small gesture compared to their important work," stated Angela Price.

The makeover

Led by local designer Camille Charland Perez, the transformation includes furniture and décor available on Amazon.ca from local Canadian companies such as Polysleep, Nathan James, SOJA&CO., and Little Bot, as well as well-known brands like Samsung, Umbra, and TaoTronics. Heather also received smart home products that work with Alexa, including the all-new Echo, a Ring Video Doorbell and Philips Hue smart lights. The Prices also collaborated on the selection of items to celebrate the hometown hero with a personal touch.

To learn more about the full makeover, visit amazon.ca/hometownheroes. Here you will find behind the scenes footage of the experience, see the virtual surprise meeting between Sim and the Prices, and be able to shop the products featured in the made over rooms. Additionally, the Prices curated their own storefront highlighting their Amazon must-haves, including small kitchen appliances, games and toys, sports and outdoors products, items from local Canadian businesses and more at amazon.ca/careyandangela.

