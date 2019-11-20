Amazon Canada's Black Friday Deals Week Kicks Off this Friday, November 22

Customers will find deals all day, every day from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon Devices and more

In addition to unlimited Prime FREE Two-Day Shipping, select Prime members can take advantage of Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto or Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 33 cities and towns on eligible orders of $25 or more, to receive all their deal finds fast and free, seven days a week

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Canada today shared a sneak peek of top deals for its Black Friday deals week, which will offer customers new deals all day, every day across every category. Starting this Friday, November 22 through Friday, November 29 (Black Friday), customers can shop deals on this year's most popular gifts, new and trending finds, holiday essentials, and across all categories, including toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices and more. All of Amazon's Black Friday deals can be found by visiting amazon.ca/blackfriday or on the Amazon App.

Black Friday Deals Preview:

The deals included below – and many more – will be available on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.ca/blackfriday or on the Amazon App. Amazon customers can take advantage of great money-saving Amazon Device deals, including the new Echo Dot with Clock for $44.99 (was $79.99), the Echo Show 5 for $64.99 (was $99.99), and the recently announced, All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $119.99 (was $169.99). There will also be a range of home security bundles in the sale including a Ring Video Doorbell 2 with an Echo Show 5 for $194 (was $348.99). Amazon's most popular e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite, will also be on offer from $109 (was $139.99) as well as many more fantastic device deals.

Echo Dot is $40 off – just $29.99

off – just Echo Dot with Clock is $35 off – just $44.99

off – just Echo Show 5 is $35 off – just $64.99

off – just Get the Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot for just $69.99

Echo Show 5 two-pack is $70 off – just $129.98

off – just Echo Flex is $10 off – just $24.99

off – just Get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5 for just $314

Get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Show 5 for just $194

Get the All-new Ring Stick Up Cam Battery and Echo Dot for just $129.99

Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $70 off – just $179

off – just All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet is $60 off – just $199.99

off – just All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is $50 off – just $119.99

off – just All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is $40 off – just $89.99

off – just All-New Fire HD 10 is $50 off – just $149.99

off – just Fire HD 8 Tablet is $30 off – just $69.99

off – just Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $49.99

off – just All-New Kindle Oasis is $75 off – just $254.99

off – just Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off – just $109.99

off – just Fire TV Stick is $25 off – just $24.99

off – just Fire TV Stick 4K is $35 off – just $34.99

is off – just Fire TV Cube is $60 off – just $89.99

off – just Save $200 on the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR Fire TV Edition – just $399.99

on the Toshiba 50-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR Fire TV Edition – just Save $200 on the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR Fire TV Edition – just $349.99

on the Toshiba 43-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR Fire TV Edition – just Save $80 on the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition – just $219.99

on the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV Fire TV Edition – just For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get the best holiday deal in Amazon Music's history – four months of the premium-streaming tier for just $0.99 , to enjoy unlimited access to millions of songs, ad-free

, to enjoy unlimited access to millions of songs, ad-free Great savings on select Samsung 4K UHD TVs

UHD TVs Save up to 35% on select Philips Hue products

Save up to 30% on select Bose Headphones

Save up to 30% on select Eufy Robotic Vacuums

Great savings on select Arlo Camera Kits and Accessories

Great savings on select Logitech products

Save up to 40% on select Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more

Save up to 40% on select Kids Fashion from Simple Joys, Spotted Zebra, and more

Save up to 50% on select Levi's

Save up to 40% on select Adidas Footwear, Apparel, and Sporting Goods for the family

Save up to 40% on select Reebok Footwear, Apparel, and Sporting Goods for the family

Save up to 50% on select Merrell Footwear for the family

Save up to 40% on select New Balance shoes for the Family

Save up to 70% on select Samsonite Luggage

Save up to 60% on select Hanes and Wonderbra products

Save up to 30% on select Dolls and Playsets

Save up to 25% on select KidKraft Dollhouses and Playsets

Save up to 30% on select Brio Toys

Save up to 30% on select games and puzzles

Save up to 30% on select Cosori Air Fryers

Save up to 30% on select Snow Joe Electric Snow Throwers

Save up to 40% on select Bathroom Fixtures and Hardware

Save up to 51% on select Black and Decker tools

Save up to 35% on select Bosch tools

Save up to 30% on select DeWalt tools

Save up to 42% on select Lawn & Garden products

Save up to 35% on select Home Office products

Save big on select Monitors from top brands

Save big on select Networking products from TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear, and more

Save up to 30% on select Nerf products

Save up to 30% on select candy and chocolate stocking stuffers

Save up to 30% on select Sports Nutrition Supplements

Discover the Season's Hottest Gifts:

Customers can also shop Amazon's biggest-ever selection of curated gift guides and exclusive storefronts this year at amazon.ca/gifts, which offer gifting inspiration and more.

Holiday Toy List: www.amazon.ca/holidaytoylist

www.amazon.ca/holidaytoylist Amazon Fashion Gift Guide: www.amazon.ca/fashiongiftguides

www.amazon.ca/fashiongiftguides Home Gift Guide: www.amazon.ca/homegiftguide

www.amazon.ca/homegiftguide Electronics Gift Guide: www.amazon.ca/electronicsgiftguide

www.amazon.ca/electronicsgiftguide Gift Cards: Amazon.ca gift cards are redeemable storewide, have no fees, and never expire. Send gift cards by e-mail, print-at-home, or mail with free shipping.

Ways to Shop and Save this Holiday Season:

Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Maximize your holiday savings with the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. New card members get 5% back at Amazon.ca, grocery stores, and more for up to six months upon approval for the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. Visit www.amazon.ca/mastercard to learn more.

Maximize your holiday savings with the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. New card members get 5% back at Amazon.ca, grocery stores, and more for up to six months upon approval for the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. Visit www.amazon.ca/mastercard to learn more. Amazon App: The Amazon App helps customers browse for products on the go, find the latest holiday deals, compare prices, read reviews and complete their holiday shopping quickly and easily from their iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet.

The Amazon App helps customers browse for products on the go, find the latest holiday deals, compare prices, read reviews and complete their holiday shopping quickly and easily from their iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet. Amazon Hub Lockers: Customers might not want to travel with all of their gifts or they might want to surprise someone in their same household. They also might not be able to easily receive packages when they are away or maybe they do not have a secure place to have their packages delivered at their home. Amazon Hub Lockers are in the Toronto and Vancouver area and are strategically placed near offices, convenience stores, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and malls. To find an Amazon Hub Locker near you, visit amazon.ca/findalocker.

Customers might not want to travel with all of their gifts or they might want to surprise someone in their same household. They also might not be able to easily receive packages when they are away or maybe they do not have a secure place to have their packages delivered at their home. Amazon Hub Lockers are in the and area and are strategically placed near offices, convenience stores, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and malls. To find an Amazon Hub Locker near you, visit amazon.ca/findalocker. Gift Wrapping: Amazon.ca customers can take advantage of gift wrapping options for eligible items, include a personal message and have a loved one's holiday gift delivered to their doorstep. The price to gift wrap will be displayed with the gift details after you have entered the shipping address. Prices vary depending on the size and shape of the item you have purchased.

Amazon.ca customers can take advantage of gift wrapping options for eligible items, include a personal message and have a loved one's holiday gift delivered to their doorstep. The price to gift wrap will be displayed with the gift details after you have entered the shipping address. Prices vary depending on the size and shape of the item you have purchased. Amazon.ca Wish List: Amazon.ca Wish Lists (amazon.ca/wishlist) are the perfect way to organize your holiday shopping and shopping all year long!

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 33 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Eligible customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

