Amazon Canada offers employees exclusive access to select virtual care providers to enhance physical, mental, social and financial health

SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its latest employee care initiative, My Wellbeing, a best-in-class digital resource providing employees with a single point of access to a range of physical, mental, social and financial care providers. Through the platform, Amazon employees can use their mobile devices or computers to access exclusive virtual physiotherapy sessions, a virtual gym, mental health support, mindfulness sessions and more, further strengthening their health and wellbeing.

Amazon Canada works closely with health and safety experts and scientists, and has made hundreds of changes based on employee feedback, to improve wellbeing at work and at home. My Wellbeing represents Amazon's latest investment in employee health and safety, and comes just weeks after the launch of WorkingWell across its Canadian operations. It also marks another important step in Amazon's journey to be Earth's Best Employer and Earth's Safest Place to Work.

"Our employees go above and beyond every day, and we're proud of how they performed during challenging times. Their overall health and safety is our top priority and that means we have to think beyond what happens in the physical workplace," says Jane Standing, Amazon's Canadian Benefits Program Manager. "My Wellbeing helps us build a culture of support, encourage work-life balance and promote wellness by providing employees access to benefits anytime, anywhere."

My Wellbeing is a custom version of Mercer 365™, a digital portal that manages the providers and consolidates them into a single platform and one invoice. The platform runs targeted wellbeing campaigns and challenges to engage employees with their health and wellbeing.

"We are proud to work with Amazon to develop an integrated platform where employees can access a number of carefully selected service providers in one easy location," says Phil Pagé, Principal at Mercer Canada. "This is a significant investment in employee care beyond the workplace and should serve as a model for all size corporations across Canada."

My Wellbeing is available immediately in Canada, and currently offers more than 15 care services to Amazon employees. As part of its commitment to continue investing in the health and wellbeing of its employees, Amazon will continue to expand and adapt the platform to support their evolving needs.

