Amazon Canada Makes Holiday Gifting Easier than Ever

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Canada today announced the opening of its Early Black Friday Deals Store, officially marking the start of its holiday shopping season. The Early Black Friday Deals Store, available at www.amazon.ca/blackfriday, offers deals across every category now through November 21. Customers can find deals on everything from toys and electronics to holiday entertaining essentials and wardrobe must haves – all in one convenient location.

Top deals customers will find leading up to Black Friday include:

Save up to 55% on select Aukey Earphones

Save on the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer Bonus Value Bundle

Save up to 50% on select Fossil and MK Watches & Leather Goods

Save on the Canon Powershot SX420 Digital Camera

Save up to 35% on select Panasonic Cameras

Save up to 30% on select dresses

Save up to 40% on select items from Lucky Brand

Save up to 30% on select items from American Apparel

Save on select Zinus items

Save on select Hasbro Toys

Save up to 30% on select popular Board Games

Save up to 30% on select Games & Puzzles

Save up to 30% on select Brio Toys

Amazon Canada's Holiday Gift Guides

To help find the perfect gift and take the stress out of holiday shopping, customers can turn to Amazon Canada's 2019 Holiday Gift Guide (amazon.ca/gifts), where you can find thoughtfully curated gifts guides by category, inspired by Amazon product experts and influencers. Top categories include Amazon's Holiday Toys Gift Guide, Electronics Gift Guide, Home Gift Guide and Fashion Gift Guide, to take the guesswork out of gifting and offer customers quick and easy access to the top gifts for everyone on their list.

Home Gift Guide

The Home Gift Guide brings together curated items including holiday décor, home & furniture, stocking stuffers, and more. In addition, you can shop exclusive collections found only on Amazon like Rivet and Stone & Beam or discover perfect gifts from various curated themes. The Home Gift Guide even includes handcrafted products by Amazon Handmade Artisans from around the world; with gift ideas for everyone on your list from the home chef to your favorite host and hostess.

Fashion Gift Guide

The Fashion Gift Guide features a compelling assortment brands and styles for a wide range of customers. Discover the perfect fashionable gift for family, friends or yourself by browsing styles from our most coveted brands and favourites from Amazon Brands including Daily Ritual, Goodthreads and Amazon Essentials.

Holiday Toys Gift Guide

Amazon customers have access to new and exclusive toys this holiday season, with a selection of favourites available at amazon.ca/holidaytoylist from top brands including Barbie, Crayola, Hasbro, Hot Wheels, Lego and Melissa & Doug. Shop by age starting from birth to 24 months up to 12 years and up or sort by category including Family Night, Preschool, Tech Toys and STEM and Learning. Fans of all ages will find the hottest products of their favourite characters from Frozen, Star Wars, Paw Patrol and more.

Electronics Gift Guide

The Electronics Gift Guide features this holiday season's most sought-after tech products for everyone in your life from the passionate photographer to the active runner. Discover the hottest tech from brands such as Bose, Samsung, Sony, and HP along with the latest Echo, Kindle and Fire TV devices. While browsing, filter products by category or shop from 12 areas of interest, including New Releases, On the Go and Gifts Under $100. While shopping the guide, view deals, more gift ideas, and more!

Ways to Shop and Save this Holiday Season

Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard: Maximize your holiday savings with the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. New card members get 5% back at Amazon.ca, grocery stores, and more for up to six months upon approval for the Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard. Visit www.amazon.ca/mastercard to learn more.

Amazon App: The Amazon App helps customers browse for products on the go, find the latest holiday deals, compare prices, read reviews and complete their holiday shopping quickly and easily from their iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet.

Amazon Hub Lockers: Customers might not want to travel with all of their gifts or they might want to surprise someone in their same household. They also might not be able easily receive packages when they are away or maybe they do not have a secure place to have their packages delivered at their home. Amazon Hub Lockers are located in the Toronto and Vancouver area and are strategically placed near offices, convenience stores, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and malls. To find an Amazon Hub Locker near you, visit amazon.ca/findalocker.

Gift Wrapping: Amazon.ca customers can take advantage of gift wrapping options for eligible items, include a personal message and have a loved one's holiday gift delivered to their doorstep. The price to gift wrap will be displayed with the gift details after you have entered the shipping address. Prices vary depending on the size and shape of the item you have purchased.

Amazon.ca Wish List: Amazon.ca Wish Lists (amazon.ca/wishlists) are the perfect way to organize your holiday shopping and shopping all year long!

Gift Cards: Amazon.ca gift cards are redeemable storewide, have no fees, and never expire. Send gift cards by e-mail, print-at-home, or mail with free shipping.

Subscribe & Save: Save up to 15% and receive FREE shipping on tens of thousands of products. Easily manage your Subscribe & Save subscriptions; no commitments, obligations, or fees and you can cancel at any time.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 33 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Eligible customers can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

