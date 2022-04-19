Amazon Canada launches its most advanced robotics facility in Hamilton, Ontario

"This new facility in Hamilton is the company's most advanced facility in our network today, and it's the 1,500 employees that really make this place spectacular," said Vibhore Arora Regional Director, Canada Customer Fulfillment, Amazon Canada. "Robotics technology helps extend the reach and capability of our team in a manner that makes tasks easier and more efficient, and make our fulfillment centres safer and more collaborative."

"On behalf of all residents of Hamilton, I am very happy to welcome Amazon to our community," said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. "It has been my pleasure to work hand-in-hand with the Amazon team every step of the way to bring jobs and investments to Hamilton."

"It has meant a great deal to the residents of Hamilton, and also to those who work hard every day to bring economic development opportunities closer to home," said Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton. "On behalf of Hamilton Council, congratulations to Amazon on your expansion projects throughout Ontario, and thank you to the provincial government for your ongoing support."

Advancing STEM education for youth

To celebrate the robotics facility opening, Amazon Canada presented a donation of $25,000 to FIRST Robotics Canada, an organization focused on engaging young people in mentor-based programs that build STEM skills. The company's donation will help FIRST Robotics support 10 schools and programs across Canada, inspiring youth to build skills and careers in STEM. They include:

Chinguacousy Secondary School - Brampton, Ontario

St. Joseph Secondary School - Mississauga, Ontario

Inverse Paradox Community Team - Mississauga, Ontario

St. Mary Secondary School - Hamilton, Ontario

Ross Sheppard High School - Edmonton, Alberta

- Community All-Girls Team - Calgary, Alberta

Templeton High School - Vancouver, British Columbia

- Killarney Secondary School - Vancouver, British Columbia

Lakeside Academy - Lachine, Quebec

École Paul-Hubert - Rimouski, Quebec

"It's absolutely critical to have kids and youth thinking about their future and inspiring them to become positive leaders in STEM fields. We are grateful for the increased support from Amazon Canada," says Dave Ellis, President of FIRST Robotics Canada. "These funds will allow students to compete in FIRST programs, build robots, and solve real-world problems while also providing them with invaluable skills for life."

Continued growth and expansion in Ontario

Amazon Canada plans to open four new facilities in 2022 and 2023, including YHM1, which will create 4,500 great, safe jobs across the province. The facilities include:

Hamilton - YHM1 - Robotics Sortable Fulfillment Centre

Ottawa - YOW3 - Robotics Sortable Fulfillment Centre

Southwold - YXU1 - Fulfillment Centre

Whitby - YHM6 - Sort Centre

Since 2021, Amazon Canada has created more than 3,000 jobs in Ontario with the launch of 15 new facilities. The facilities launched from 2021 include:

Ajax - YOO1 - Fulfillment Centre

Bolton - YHM9 - Sort Centre

Brampton - YHM5 - Sort Centre, DOI3 - Delivery Station

London - DLC1 - Delivery Station, DLC4 - Delivery Station

Mississauga - DTY4 - Delivery Station, DOI6 - Delivery Station, DOI5 - Delivery Station

Ottawa - DYT6 - Delivery Station, DYT3 - Delivery Station

Pickering - DON1 - Delivery Station

Scarborough - DON8 - Sort Centre

Stoney Creek - DXT8 - Delivery Station

Vaughan - DOI9 - Delivery Station

In total, Amazon's expansion in Ontario between 2021 and 2023 represents 19 new facilities and 7,500 jobs.

"This expansion is great news for Amazon, and for Ontario," said Premier Doug Ford. "Ontario is the best jurisdiction in Canada for businesses to operate, with our world class workforce and commitment to job creation. We are thrilled that Amazon has chosen to deepen their presence in Ontario and we look forward to seeing their growth here continue even further."

"By reducing the cost of doing business in Ontario by nearly $7 billion annually, our government has created the right economic conditions to attract major investments like this one from Amazon," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Thanks to Amazon for their investment in thousands of new jobs and opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses across Ontario as we work together towards post-pandemic economic growth."

Career development and benefits at Amazon

As part of its mission to become Earth's Best Employer and Earth's Safest Place to Work, Amazon provides full-time operations employees with access to educational opportunities through upskilling programs like Career Choice, an initiative that sees the company pre-pay up to 95 per cent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields. Full-time employees also receive competitive benefits, including hourly wages above those of standard entry-level jobs, starting at $17, medical, vision and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses starting on day one.

Part-time opportunities are also available at Amazon sites across Ontario and are a great option for parents seeking flexibility in schedule, college students and retirees.

For more information about current job openings in the GTHA visit amazon.com/torontojobs . Information about other job openings in Ontario, or across Canada is available by visiting amazondelivers.jobs/canada or by signing up to be the first to hear about jobs at amazon.com/tc .

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About FIRST Robotics Canada

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is an international non-profit organization designed to inspire students to pursue further studies and careers in science, engineering, technology, and mathematics. Students develop skills in problem-solving, innovation, leadership, teamwork, design, manufacturing, programming, and testing. FIRST programs reach 300,000 students in 70 countries. FIRST Robotics Canada, a Canadian non-profit started in 2002, reaches 30,000 Canadian students.

