Amazon Canada Expands Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery to Calgary

Starting today, Amazon Prime members shipping to Calgary can now shop from over one million items across a range of categories, and receive their delivery by 9 p.m. the same day

SEATTLE, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Amazon Canada announced that Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery is now available to customers shipping to Calgary, Alberta. The launch of this service in Calgary makes it the third Canadian city to enjoy the benefits of Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery, seven days a week, including Sunday.

"As we've seen in Toronto and Vancouver, Prime members absolutely love free, same day delivery when shopping on Amazon.ca," said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon Canada. "We are excited today to announce the launch of Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Calgary as well, offering Prime members unparalleled, fast access on over one million products at no additional cost."

Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery

This new benefit for Prime members in Calgary includes:

Fast, Free Unlimited Shipping: Prime members who place qualifying orders in the morning, prior to the cut-off time, can receive packages by 9 p.m. , the very same day. Orders made later in the day, after the order cut-off time, will be delivered the next day.

Shop Trending Categories and Top Products

With over one million items eligible for same-day delivery in Calgary, Prime members can get items they need and want, quickly:

Summer Necessities: With the weather being so unpredictable this time of year, you can always be ready for when the sunny days arrive. Be sure you don't skip a nice day and choose from outdoor activity essentials, backyard BBQ accessories, backyard games and more.

Look for Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery While Shopping

To filter for eligible items on desktop or mobile devices, Prime members can look for the Prime FREE Same-Day icon or use the Prime FREE Same-Day check box located in the filter menu. Choose FREE Same-Day Delivery at check out and eligible orders over $25 will be delivered free.

Same-day delivery options are also available to customers without a Prime membership shipping to Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary for $11.99 per order + $1.99 per lb./item.

To learn more about new fast and free Prime delivery benefits, and to check if your postal code is eligible, visit www.amazon.ca/PrimeDelivery. To find out more about Amazon Prime, visit www.amazon.ca/prime.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 32 cities and towns, and unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

