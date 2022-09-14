Amazon Canada Employees Surprise Four Canadian schools with over 500 LEGO sets

Together with FIRST Robotics and the LEGO Group, Amazon will increase access to STEM learning and bring curiosity, fun and creativity to the classroom this school year

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - To support the next generation of Canadian innovators and increase access to STEM learning opportunities for local communities across Canada, Amazon Canada employees teamed up with FIRST Robotics, an organization focused on engaging youth in mentor-based programs to build STEM skills, and the LEGO Group, to deliver over $20,000 CAD worth of surprise STEM toys to elementary schools from coast-to-coast.

"At Amazon, we aim to inspire, educate and prepare youth for careers rooted in innovation, and understand the continuously growing value of skills across science, technology, engineering and mathematics," says Mikhail Clarkson, General Manager, Amazon Logistics. "We believe in continued support from childhood to career and are committed to providing STEM education opportunities to the communities we serve."

Skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are becoming increasingly important to career innovation and growth. Yet, 76 percent of Canadians recognize the socio-economic barriers to students pursuing an education or future in STEM[1]. Amazon Canada is passionate about supporting the next generation of STEM learners, recognizing four out of five Canadians expect inflation and the effects of the pandemic to have a negative impact on their financial situation this school year. This donation will support Canadian families and ensure students have equal access to STEM learning opportunities in high-priority communities.

"STEM literacy, and equitable access to skill-building programs, are becoming increasingly important for jobs across a multitude of sectors," says Jasmin Begagic, Director, Amazon Logistics. "Amazon is passionate about increasing equitable access to STEM education and we are proud to deliver these learning supplies to schools across Canada."

Facilitated in partnership with FIRST Robotics, the toys were delivered to local schools near Amazon's delivery stations in Delta, British Columbia, Edmonton, Alberta, Hamilton, Ontario and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

"STEM education at an early age imparts life skills in students as it teaches them to think critically, be resilient in the face of adversity and keep troubleshooting until they succeed," says Dave Ellis, President of FIRST Robotics Canada. "Amazon's donation will make a huge impact on ensuring STEM education continues to advance as Canadian families and schools face financial hardships coming out of the pandemic."

STEM education, now also known as STEAM, is a multi-discipline approach to teaching that aims to encourage discussions and problem-solving among students, developing both practical skills and an appreciation for collaboration. Amazon has a long history of increasing access to STEM education for children and young adults. In 2021, the company launched its Future Engineer program, which aims to inspire children to explore careers in STEM by making STEM education more accessible to students from underserved communities.

"Amazon is already a big part of our community and now, they have become part of our classroom," says Mamoona Brace, Principal at Caldwell Road Elementary School "This donation will have a huge impact on the advancement of STEM education at our school, encouraging our students to pursue further learning and careers in the sciences. We believe our students are the pioneers of tomorrow, so having a company like Amazon invest in this belief means the world."

