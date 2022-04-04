Amazon Canada donates more than $180,000 to Halton Region Organizations

"At Amazon, we are passionate about providing our team with opportunities to give back in the communities where we operate," said Talia Mohammad, Site Leader of Amazon YYZ2. "Our goal is to not only have a positive, lasting effect on the families in these communities, but to also inspire our employees to get directly involved in local charitable initiatives that they are passionate about."

Amazon's donation to Milton District Hospital Foundation will directly support the purchase of vital ICU equipment, helping hospital staff better provide quality urgent care to members of the local community.

"Amazon's donation will help us deliver comprehensive and continuous care for our patients facing life-threatening conditions," says Cindy McDonell, SVP Clinical Operations, Halton Healthcare. "We are grateful that Amazon chose to partner with us in providing the best possible care to these patients and keeping pace with the growing healthcare needs of our community."

At Halton Women's Place, Amazon's donation will help support the organization's Public Education Fund and the development of a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Room for local women and children who face abuse.

"We admire Amazon's commitment to providing spaces that promote diversity, equity and inclusion for employees in their facilities across the country and are grateful they have helped us to do the same," says Laurie Hepburn, Executive Director, Halton Women's Place. "Now, women and children in our community seeking a secure space at Halton Women's Place will also have a safe area for a variety of inclusive practices."

In 2020, Amazon donated more than $10 million to charities and not-for-profit organizations across Canada, including charities that address the company's focus on "Right Now Needs" like food, shelter, and basic goods for children and their families.

"Amazon's donations to Halton Women's Place and Milton District Hospital Foundation highlight the company's commitment to our local community," says Milton Mayor Gordon Krantz. "The Halton Region is home to multiple Amazon facilities, and has felt the positive impact of the company's local presence through employment opportunities and positive charitable initiatives like this one."

"Amazon's donations to Milton District Hospital and Halton Women's Place will have an incredible impact on community members of all backgrounds," says Parm Gill, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "We are grateful the company has chosen to invest in Halton Region and will continue to work alongside Amazon to identify areas of need."

"As Halton Region continues to recover from the pandemic, we are grateful to see organizations like Amazon investing in our local community," said Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament, Milton, Ontario. "The company's donation will help Milton District Hospital and Halton Women's Place deliver vital services to members of our community from all walks of life. Thank you to all the Amazon operations employees who made this happen!"

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Halton Women's Place

Halton Women's Place is a non-profit organization devoted to assisting abused women and their dependent children. The organization provides a 24 hour information and support line, outreach services and residential and emergency shelters for women as they establish violence-free lives in their community.

About Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is a healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, along with several community programs and services. Together we provide healthcare services to nearly 400,000 residents in the communities of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville. Halton Healthcare has been recognized for its best practices in a number of patient safety and patient care initiatives. For more information, visit www.haltonhealthcare.com. Follow us on Twitter @HaltonHlthcare, Facebook and Instagram.

About Milton District Hospital Foundation

Milton District Hospital Foundation's mission is to build awareness and inspire giving in the community served by Milton District Hospital to raise funds for essential medical equipment and services. As one of Canada's fastest growing, youngest and diverse communities for more than a decade, it is imperative that Milton District Hospital keep pace with the growing healthcare needs of its community, which is only possible with the ongoing generosity of donors raising funds to ensure state-of-the-art equipment and current technology.

