Amazon Canada celebrates Pride Month With #ProudToBe and the Prime Video #NotJustForShow Campaigns, in Partnership With Pride Toronto and Other Local 2SLGBTQ+ Groups

"Amazon has given me the unique opportunity to help shape how we celebrate queer employees not just during Pride, but year-round," said Derek Hooey, president of the Amazon 2SLGBTQ+ employee resource group, Glamazon. "Our #ProudToBe programming for 2023 encapsulates how we feel—that our employees' authenticity dictates how we operate."

"The #NotJustForShow campaign will mark a commitment from Prime Video to be a platform that elevates queer voices and extends beyond Pride month," said Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada. "Our goal is to shift the spotlight from just our content and provide visibility and amplify 2SLGBTQ+ voices in Canada, and what representation in TV and film means to them."

The #NotJustForShow Pride Campaign

On launch, Prime Video will release a video that explains what #NotJustForShow means to Prime Video. The campaign is in partnership with Canadian queer-identifying influencers, including Kairyn Potts, Michelle Osbourne, Alyy Patel, Stephen Covic, Haley Robinson, Hugo Filipe, Gabriel Paquette, and Alex Pollard, who will share their own stories and perspectives on what 2SLGBTQ+ representation in TV and film means to them. Following the launch, wild postings and out-of-home ad spots along the Toronto Pride parade route will feature 2SLGBTQ+ influencers.

Starting in June and continuing beyond Pride Month, Prime Video is launching the #NotJustForShow campaign, aimed at shifting the spotlight to provide visibility and amplify 2SLGBTQ+ voices. The #NotJustForShow campaign will be activated at several immersive experiences across Toronto. Turning the lens towards the 2SLGBTQ+ community to share their stories, the #NotJustForShow campaign will also amplify their stories across Prime Video social channels with influencer content speaking about representation. During the Toronto Pride Parade, the Prime Video Pride float will showcase 2SLGBTQ+ moments from Prime Video shows and a giant kiss cam, with live cameras searching for people looking to recreate the scenes on the big screen. On June 23, Prime Video is hosting an open-air viewing party of The Lake's Season Two premiere episode at College Park in Toronto (near Yonge Street and College Street), with guest appearance by series star Jordan Gavaris. The Lake Season 2 is the latest Canadian series available to Prime members. Prime members in Canada enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

#NotJustForShow will also have a 24-hour take over of Branded Cities' (North America's leading Out-of-Home (OOH) company) largest digital, full-motion spectacular at Yonge-Dundas. The takeover will feature the queer-identifying influencers and amplify their viewpoints on representation in TV and film in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The #ProudToBe Pride Campaign

To celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community and Amazonian talent, Amazon Canada is hosting a competition featuring employee-submitted visual art to showcase why they are #ProudToBe their most authentic self at work. This year's entrants highlight the various ways Pride allows them to embrace their own identity, break free from societal expectations and norms, find community, and discover their most authentic means of self-expression. In partnership with Pride Toronto and art curator Marcos Mena Cruz, president of Oleos & Canvas and Alay Fuentes Bejerano, 12 finalists will be featured in an art exhibit and on the Amazon Canada Pride Parade float in Toronto. Along with art presented by Amazon artists, Oleos & Canvas is also proud to showcase emerging queer artists from Cuba like Liliana Cortina Rosabal, along with allies like Zaida del Rio. The winning artwork will also be promoted on a digital screen in Toronto's iconic Yonge-Dundas and in a national media campaign in Exclaim! magazine. To continue nurturing upcoming 2SLGBTQ+ students and talent, Glamazon will be donating $5,000 to OCAD University.

In Toronto, Amazon Canada supported Pride Toronto by packaging 6,000 boxes of donated items for at-risk 2SLGBTQ+ persons in the greater Toronto area using Amazon Boxes and Pride Tape. Throughout Pride Month, Amazon Canada will also participate in local Pride Festivals and Pride Parades in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, and Vancouver. At Toronto Pride, up to 400 Amazon employees will march in the 2023 parade.

As Pride festivities conclude, Amazon Canada will continue supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community beginning as early as July. In Toronto, The 519 community centre will receive $5,000 and goods year-round for their support programs, and in Montreal, Prime Video and Glamazon are supporting the Centre Communautaire LGBTQ+ de Montréal with a $5,000 donation and licences to showcase Prime Video content for their queer movie nights for one year.

Amazon is a proud supporter of its employee resource group, Glamazon which helps Amazon be a great place to work by educating and informing employees about the 2SLGBTQ+ community and opportunities. The group mentors fellow employees (both 2SLGBTQ+ and allies) and promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion. Amazon is more visible within the 2SLGBTQ+ community-at-large by sponsoring events and Pride around the globe. Glamazon's Canadian chapters have been proud to celebrate Pride and march at Pride festivals across the country for over a decade.

Prime members will be able to watch The Lake anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and stream online. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in Canada at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just CAD$ 99/year or CAD$ 9.99/month (plus applicable taxes), new customers can find out more at www.primevideo.com and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.ca, ultrafast delivery, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, and access to ad-free music, books, and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.ca/prime.

Included with Prime Video: Watch movies, TV series, news, award-winning Amazon Originals, and other exclusives.

Enjoy hits like Citadel, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power , Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , The Boys, and more.

, , and more. Prime Video Channels: Prime members can add channels like Hayu, Starz, and STACKTV, an all-in entertainment multipack offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 16 great networks. No extra apps to download, and no cable required. Most subscriptions start with a free trial, and you can cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at primevideo.com/channels.

Rent or Buy: Enjoy even more movies from new releases to classic favourites, available to rent or buy – no Prime membership required. View titles available by visiting primevideo.com/store.

Instant Access: Watch at home or on the go with the Prime Video app on Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Windows 10, Android and iOS, compatible Smart TVs and set top boxes, select game consoles or online at primevideo.com. In the Prime Video app on mobile and tablet, Prime members can download most videos and watch them anywhere offline at no additional cost. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit primevideo.com/help.

Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer Reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.

For further information: Amazon.com, Inc., Media Hotline, [email protected], www.amazon.com/pr

SOURCE Amazon Canada