Amazon Canada Announces Plans to Build First Fulfillment Centre in Quebec

The new facility will create more than 300 full-time jobs in the Greater Montreal area

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon Canada today announced plans to open its first fulfillment centre in Quebec. The new site will be located in Lachine on the island of Montreal and will create more than 300 new, full-time jobs with comprehensive pay and benefits, starting on day one, in a safe, innovative workplace. This new site will launch in time for the 2020 holiday shopping season.

"We're excited about our growth in Montreal, which gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers across Quebec," said Alexandre Gagnon, Vice President of Amazon Canada. "The Greater Montreal area has a talented workforce, and we are committed to providing the area with great job opportunities that have comprehensive pay and benefits."

Associates at this new facility will pick, pack, and ship items for customers, ranging from toys and pet products to small electronics.

Full-time employees at Amazon receive comprehensive pay and benefits, including medical, vision and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan and performance-based bonuses starting on day one. Amazon also offers employees access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

