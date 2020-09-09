Amazon Announces Plans to Create More Than 2,500 Full-Time Jobs in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Two new fulfillment centres to be built in Ajax and Hamilton

Five new delivery stations are also confirmed for Kitchener, Stoney Creek, Vaughan, Etobicoke and Scarborough

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon.com, Inc. today announced plans to open two new fulfillment centres in Hamilton, Ontario and Ajax, Ontario. The new fulfillment centres are anticipated to open in 2021 and will create more than 2,500 new, full-time jobs with competitive hourly wages, comprehensive benefits and an industry-leading workplace. This will bring Amazon's total to 10 fulfillment centres in Ontario and 16 in Canada.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our operations in Ontario with our newest fulfillment centres in Hamilton and Ajax," said Sumegha Kumar, Director, Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations, Amazon Canada. "We've had great success with the talented workforce in Ontario, and we look forward to creating an additional 2,500 full-time jobs with competitive pay and benefits starting on day one."

Hamilton Fulfillment Centre

At the new 855,000 square-foot fulfillment centre in Hamilton, more than 1,500 employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

"I'm pleased that Amazon has chosen to locate its latest fulfillment centre in Hamilton," said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough—Glanbrook. "My riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook has seen unprecedented investment in the past couple of years. This is evidence that business has confidence in Ontario as our government works to chart a path to economic recovery and get people back to work."

"A warm welcome to Amazon," said David Sweet, MP for Flamborough—Glanbrook. "Today's announcement is further proof of the positive growth of Hamilton's economy."

"Thank you, Amazon Canada, for investing in our community," said Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of the City of Hamilton. "This further highlights that Hamilton remains the top destination in the province to grow, innovate and do business. I am pleased that this significant investment will create 1,500 full-time jobs. This is the beginning of a strong partnership with Amazon Canada, and I look forward to our continued collaboration in the future."

Ajax Fulfillment Centre

At this new one million square-foot fulfillment centre, more than 1,000 employees will pack and ship large customer purchases such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and other household goods.

"Amazon's decision to build a facility in Ajax is great news for our town and Durham Region," said Hon. Rod Phillips, MPP for Ajax. "The 1,000 new, full-time jobs Amazon has committed to are coming at a crucial time. It is a good example of the kind of investment we need in Ontario as the economy recovers from COVID-19."

"On behalf of Ajax Council, I want to express our excitement that Amazon has chosen to invest in Ajax," said Shaun Collier, Mayor of Ajax. "Amazon's name is synonymous with innovation, growth and technology, all of which reflect Council's vision for Ajax. Welcoming a global leader like Amazon will mean so much to the community, keeping employment strong in the Town, and across the Region as we recover from COVID-19. Taking advantage of the Town's PriorityPATH fast-tracked development process, we are accelerating the availability of 1,000 high quality jobs in 2021. Thank you, Amazon – welcome to Ajax!"

"I am excited to hear that Amazon Canada has selected Ajax for their new fulfillment centre," said Hon. Mark Holland, Member of Parliament for Ajax. "A one million square-foot facility will create over 1,000 full time jobs in Ajax, bringing much needed jobs closer to home. This is a clear example of growth in Ajax, making it an ideal spot to live, work, and raise a family."

Further Expansion of Amazon Logistics with Five New Delivery Stations

Amazon also recently added five new nearby delivery stations in Stoney Creek, Kitchener, Vaughan and Toronto (Etobicoke and Scarborough). The Etobicoke site has already launched, and the Kitchener site will launch later this year. The Stoney Creek, Scarborough and Vaughan sites will launch in 2021. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centres, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. The new delivery stations will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs, in addition to offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com.

"We're pleased to welcome Amazon, which has chosen to invest in the City of Kitchener through the establishment of one of its new delivery stations," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "As a global player in 21st century retail, Amazon's new delivery station will create both new permanent job growth and small business opportunities for local entrepreneurs interested in establishing delivery businesses."

Amazon Employee Benefits and Career Choice Opportunities

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages, including medical, vision and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses starting on day one. Amazon also offers employees access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pay up to 95 per cent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch, more than 25,000 employees across the globe have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few.

Amazon Canada: Economic and Community Investment

Amazon is proud to call Canada home. In total, Amazon employs more than 21,000 full- and part-time employees at the company's fulfillment centres, corporate offices and development centres in Canada.

Between 2010 and 2019, Amazon has invested more than CAD $11 billion in Canada, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees. Amazon's expenditures in Canada in 2019 have created an estimated 24,000 jobs at firms other than Amazon.

Amazon's worldwide fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and many of those local businesses are based in Canada. There are more than 30,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Canada growing their companies and reaching new customers with Amazon products and services.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment centre, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs .

