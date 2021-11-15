Amazon Announces More Deals Than Ever Before for Its 48-Hour Black Friday Event

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon announced today that more Black Friday deals than ever before will be available starting on Thursday, November 25. Customers will be able to shop incredible deals with deep discounts on top products and must-have items. In addition, customers can find deals from Amazon's independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, throughout Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday event.

Customers can also shop from Amazon's biggest selection of gift guides, including newly launched guides and longtime customer favourites like the Small Business Gift Guide, Home Gift Guide, and Holiday Toy List, along with the Electronics, Fashion, Beauty guides.

The Black Friday 48-hour deal event, from November 25 through November 26, while supplies last, is available to shop on amazon.ca/blackfriday, on the Amazon shopping app, or by asking "Alexa, what are my deals?" Plus, Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day. Below is a sneak peek of top deals available during Amazon's Black Friday event, from November 25 through November 26.

Seasonal Fashion: Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and best sellers, including up to 40% on select Levi's for the family, up to 30% on select Calvin Klein outwear, up to 20% on select adidas, and more. Save up to 30% on select Fall Fashion styles from Amazon Brands and Staples by The Drop.

Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and best sellers, including up to 40% on select Levi's for the family, up to 30% on select outwear, up to 20% on select adidas, and more. Save up to 30% on select Fall Fashion styles from Amazon Brands and Staples by The Drop. Electronics: Save on select 4K & HD TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29% on select Garmin watches and navigation products. Save up to 40% on select Samsung desktops, monitors, TVs, and tablets. Save up to 25% on select laptops. Receive a $70 Amazon promotional credit with the purchase of Oculus Quest 2.

Save on select & HD TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29% on select Garmin watches and navigation products. Save up to 40% on select Samsung desktops, monitors, TVs, and tablets. Save up to 25% on select laptops. Receive a Amazon promotional credit with the purchase of Oculus Quest 2. Amazon Devices: Get $35 off the All-New Kindle Paperwhite (just $114.99 ), get $45 off the Echo Show 8 (just $84.99 ), get $25 off the All-New Fire TV Stick 4K Max (just $49.99 ), get $65 off the Echo Buds (just $89.99 ), and get $65 off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (just $194.99 ).

Get off the All-New Kindle Paperwhite (just ), get off the Echo Show 8 (just ), get off the All-New Fire TV Stick Max (just ), get off the Echo Buds (just ), and get off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (just ). Home: Save up to 30% on select furniture and mattresses from top brand such as Zinus, Ashley, and Linenspa.

Save up to 30% on select furniture and mattresses from top brand such as Zinus, Ashley, and Linenspa. Kitchen: Save up to 30% on select espresso and coffee machines from favourite brands such as Nespresso, Keurig, Breville, and De'Longhi. Save up to 30% on select Ninja, NutriBullet, and Vitamix blenders.

Save up to 30% on select espresso and coffee machines from favourite brands such as Nespresso, Keurig, Breville, and De'Longhi. Save up to 30% on select Ninja, NutriBullet, and Vitamix blenders. Beauty: Save up to 40% on select Luxury Beauty brands including OPI, Pureology, Redken, La Roche-Posay, and more. Save up to 15% on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. Save up to 15% on select hair appliances including the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. Save up to 25% on select Adidas fragrances. Save up to 20% on select cosmetics including COVERGIRL, L'Oreal Paris, Sally Hansen and more.

Save up to 40% on select Luxury Beauty brands including OPI, Pureology, Redken, La Roche-Posay, and more. Save up to 15% on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. Save up to 15% on select hair appliances including the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. Save up to 25% on select Adidas fragrances. Save up to 20% on select cosmetics including COVERGIRL, L'Oreal Paris, and more. Amazon brands: Save up to 30% on select men's and women's fashion, pet products, and home essentials from Amazon Basics. Save up to 15% on select furniture essentials from Amazon Basics, Rivet and Stone & Beam.

Save up to 30% on select men's and women's fashion, pet products, and home essentials from Amazon Basics. Save up to 15% on select furniture essentials from Amazon Basics, Rivet and Stone & Beam. Holiday Toy List: Save with deals on dolls, toys, and construction sets from L.O.L Surprise!, Nerf, Barbie, and LEGO. Save on gifts from Osmo, Mattel, and Melissa & Doug.

Save with deals on dolls, toys, and construction sets from L.O.L Surprise!, Nerf, Barbie, and LEGO. Save on gifts from Osmo, Mattel, and Melissa & Doug. Tools and home improvement: Save with deals on tools from brands including DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, and more. Make your home smart with deals on Philip Hue products.

Save with deals on tools from brands including DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, and more. Make your home smart with deals on products. Entertainment: Prime members can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free and non-Prime customers can get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. On Prime Video rent popular movies for $2.99 or less or save up to 50% on popular movies.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.amazon.com

