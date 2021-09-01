Amazon Announces First Canadian Edition of Career Day, Taking Place on September 15

2,000 recruiters offering 30,000 1-on-1 coaching sessions globally to job candidates

Over 1,800 corporate and technology roles currently available in Canada

New survey finds 35% of Canadian job seekers are reconsidering their career path after COVID-19, with more than half looking for better pay and benefits

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it is hosting its first Career Day in Canada on Wednesday, September 15. The event will give job seekers an inside look at the corporate, technology and Operations network positions currently open across the country, with a variety of panel sessions, keynote addresses and fireside chats. Anyone can register for free by visiting amazoncareerday.com .

Amazon Career Day, which will simultaneously take place in nine other countries, is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether—at Amazon or another company.

"For somebody who loves to build, invent and be part of a collaborative team that delivers exceptional products and services to customers, Amazon is an exciting place to work. Amazon Career Day will be an opportunity for Canadians to discover the breadth of jobs available across the country, and how we invest to help employees build new skills and benefit from personal success, growth, and empowerment," said Jesse Dougherty, Amazon VP.

World-Class Insights, Advice, and Learning Opportunities

Amazon Career Day programming will introduce participants to Canadian employees working in a variety of roles at local Tech Hubs, fulfillment centres, sortation centres, and delivery stations. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will participate in a fireside chat on his own career experiences. The event will also feature guest speakers Jennifer Abel, a two-time Olympic medalist in diving, and New York Times best-selling author Carla Harris, vice chairman of global wealth management and senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, who was recently named one of the Top 50 Black Executives in Corporate America by Fortune Magazine. Both guest speakers will provide candid advice on how job seekers can start, build, or transition their careers and set the right objectives.

30,000 Free, 1-on-1 Career Coaching Sessions Offered Globally

A team of over 2,000 Amazon recruiters will conduct 30,000 free, 1-on-1 career coaching sessions with job seekers from across the globe - including Canada - in one day. The recruiters will offer advice to those interested in the wide variety of jobs available at the company, including positions in Amazon's logistics network and corporate and technology roles at Tech Hubs in Vancouver and Toronto, where teams support Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Retail and Operations Technology, Prime Video, and other businesses.

New survey shows 35% of Canadian Job Seekers are Reconsidering their Career Path as a Result of COVID-19

According to a new Morning Consult job seeker insight survey commissioned by Amazon, 35% of Canadian job seekers say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to reconsider their career paths. However, they don't expect the process to be easy: 87% of Canadians looking to change careers are either somewhat concerned, concerned, or very concerned about finding a new job.

Of the Canadians who are seeking new jobs, more than half (53%) say it's because they are looking for better pay and benefits.

Working at Amazon

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive wages, as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, and stock awards. Amazon is also committed to providing employees with access to the education and skills training they need to grow their careers, offering a variety of company-funded training opportunities to help them transition into higher-paying, in-demand careers within the company and beyond.

Amazon ranked #2 on Forbes World's Best Employers list and was recognized as one of British Columbia's Top Employers in 2021. Amazon was also selected by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Amazon in Canada

Amazon employs more than 25,000 full- and part-time employees at the company's fulfillment centres, corporate offices, development centres, and other facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. Between 2010 and 2019, Amazon invested more than $11 billion (CDN) in Canada, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

