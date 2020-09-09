Amazon Announces Career Day 2020: 800 Corporate and Tech Jobs Available Across Canada, plus 20,000 Free Career Coaching Sessions Available for Attendees Across North America

Event on September 16 open to all job seekers – with team of 1,000 Amazon recruiters offering 20,000 free career coaching sessions across North America in a single day

Company currently has 800 open corporate and tech positions available in Canada supporting areas that include

Alexa, AWS, Amazon Advertising, Operations Technology, and Prime Video – with additional hourly roles in Amazon's Operations network to be announced soon

Many full-time Amazon jobs come with leading pay and competitive benefits – including medical, vision and dental coverage, a group RRSP plan, stock awards, and performance-based bonuses starting on day one

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced it will host its 2020 Career Day on Wednesday, September 16. As a part of the North America-wide virtual event, Amazon will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the nearly 800 corporate and tech jobs currently available in many Canadian locations, with additional hourly positions in the company's operations network to be announced soon. Amazon will also mobilize 1,000 of its recruiters to provide 20,000 career coaching sessions to attendees in a single day. Anyone can participate in Career Day 2020 by going to amazon.jobs/careerday to register and book an appointment with an Amazon recruiter.

With many people left unemployed by the economic impact of COVID-19 and searching for new jobs, Career Day is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background – regardless of whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company. On top of the 20,000 one-on-one coaching sessions, Career Day also includes three hours of mainstage programming that will feature fireside chats, panel discussions, and interviews with leading career-advice experts and Amazon executives. Starting today, participants will be able to register for live software-code review workshops, as well as breakout sessions to learn more about jobs in Amazon's growing logistics network.

"For somebody who loves to build, invent, and create value for customers, Amazon is an exciting place to grow your career. We're proud to offer quality jobs for Canadians while investing in economic recovery," said Jesse Dougherty, Amazon VP and Vancouver Site Lead.

2020 marks the first time that Amazon Career Day is open to Canadian job seekers. Last year, 17,000 job seekers attended Amazon Career Day events in six U.S. cities – and more than 200,000 people applied for jobs in the week leading up to the event. Building on that success, Amazon is taking the event virtual and opening Amazon Career Day 2020 to everyone, regardless of their location. The event will give participants the chance to:

Receive individualized career coaching . A team of 1,000 Amazon recruiters will conduct 20,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers across North America . Attendees will be able to select their fields of interest: hourly roles; tech and non-tech positions at the company's corporate offices and Tech Hubs; and opportunities for students and recent graduates. Amazon will match the attendees with an appropriate recruiter to help them prepare for their next job.





. A team of 1,000 Amazon recruiters will conduct 20,000 free, one-on-one career coaching sessions with job seekers across . Attendees will be able to select their fields of interest: hourly roles; tech and non-tech positions at the company's corporate offices and Tech Hubs; and opportunities for students and recent graduates. Amazon will match the attendees with an appropriate recruiter to help them prepare for their next job. Discover new tools to navigate the current job market . The mainstage event will be headlined by television host and life coach Karamo Brown and former professional football player and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin , who will share their personal stories of career change and overcoming adversity. Attendees will also hear from recruiting experts and career coaches giving advice on how they can adapt their skills and experiences, build their professional brands, and reimagine their resumes in order to improve their chances of landing a job.





. The mainstage event will be headlined by television host and life coach and former professional football player and NASA astronaut , who will share their personal stories of career change and overcoming adversity. Attendees will also hear from recruiting experts and career coaches giving advice on how they can adapt their skills and experiences, build their professional brands, and reimagine their resumes in order to improve their chances of landing a job. Learn more about open roles at Amazon . Participants will be able to apply for a wide range of roles at Amazon, with recruiters on hand to talk about entry-level positions in the company's operations network, corporate roles at its Tech Hubs in Vancouver and Toronto ; as well as engineering, data science, marketing, human resources, and finance roles that support Alexa, Amazon Advertising, AWS, Operations Technology, and Prime Video. Global Amazon leaders Kara Hurst , Vice President Worldwide Sustainability; David Bozeman , Vice President Amazon Transportation Services; and Cherris Armour , Director of Amazon Worldwide Operations will discuss their roles and share insights about Amazon's culture. Attendees will also be able to learn more about Amazon's industry-leading employee pay and benefits – including competitive wages, benefits, incentives and access to innovative employee programs.





. Participants will be able to apply for a wide range of roles at Amazon, with recruiters on hand to talk about entry-level positions in the company's operations network, corporate roles at its Tech Hubs in and ; as well as engineering, data science, marketing, human resources, and finance roles that support Alexa, Amazon Advertising, AWS, Operations Technology, and Prime Video. Global Amazon leaders , Vice President Worldwide Sustainability; , Vice President Amazon Transportation Services; and , Director of Amazon Worldwide Operations will discuss their roles and share insights about Amazon's culture. Attendees will also be able to learn more about Amazon's industry-leading employee pay and benefits – including competitive wages, benefits, incentives and access to innovative employee programs. Participate in interactive Amazon career workshops. Attendees will have the opportunity to join smaller breakout sessions for those interested in hourly opportunities at Amazon's fulfillment centers and physical stores, led by staffing specialists, and a live coding review with senior Amazon software development engineers.

Working at Amazon in Canada

In total, Amazon employs more than 21,000 full- and part-time employees at the company's fulfillment centres, corporate offices, development centres, and other facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec. Between 2010 and 2019, Amazon invested more than $11 billion (CDN) in Canada, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees. With more than 875,000 employees worldwide, Amazon has been recognized on LinkedIn's Top Companies list for the past four years, ranked #2 in the Fortune 2017 and 2018 World's Most Admired Companies, #5 in Fast Company's 2018 World's Most Innovative Companies and 2019 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

On top of the company's direct hires, over 30,000 Canadian small and medium-sized businesses collectively exceeded over $900 million in sales on Amazon Canada's online stores in 2018. Amazon's expenditures in Canada in 2019 have created an estimated 24,000 jobs at firms other than Amazon.

For more information about Career Day 2020 – including how to register for the event, book your one-on-one session with an Amazon recruiter, and apply for open roles – visit amazon.jobs/careerday.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

For further information: For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.

