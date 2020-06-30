Amazon Alexa and Amazon Music commemorate Canada Day with Alanis Morissette, Tory Lanez, Shad, Michael Bublé, Lindsay Ell, Bobby Bazini and more

Alexa will offer Canada-themed content throughout the month of July

Amazon Music launches CITY X ARTIST, a new slate of playlists curated by a range of artists honouring the unique sounds from cities across Canada.



TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) — Today, Amazon Canada is announcing new content and artist-curated playlists to mark this year's National birthday – Canada Day. Amazon Canada is kicking off "Alexa Loves Canada" month by introducing new Alexa experiences geared towards helping Canadians reflect on the past year in Canada with the assistance of some of their favourite Canadian celebrities. Through simply saying, "Alexa, how do you feel about Canada?" or "Alexa, do you love Canada?" customers will discover brand new experiences every day in July, and will also be able to celebrate Canada with Alexa's favourite music artists including Alanis Morissette, Bobby Bazini Bazini, Johnny Orlando, Shad, Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench and The Reklaws. This collaboration is an opportunity to reminisce about the things that make Canadians, Canadian with Alexa. Amazon Music will also honour the range of diverse musical sounds from nine cities across the country with a new slate of playlists curated by superstars such as Tory Lanez, Michael Bublé, Lindsay Ell, FouKi, Night Lovell, Ria Mae, and more.

"During these unprecedented times, it's especially important that Alexa helps make our customer's lives simpler, safer and more convenient while also helping them to enjoy and reflect on the important moments with friends and family who can't be with them this year. We are excited to introduce content designed to help Canadian customers as they come together virtually this year on Canada Day and throughout the whole month of July," said Celine Lee, Alexa Canada Country Manager.

Amazon Music's CITY X ARTIST campaign kicked off Friday, June 26, 2020 with a special collection of artist-curated playlists available now on Amazon Music Unlimited, showcasing nine cities across the country. The playlists include songs from, about, and reminiscent of their hometowns. Amazon Music listeners can now stream Calgary x Lindsay Ell, Vancouver x Michael Bublé, Toronto x Tory Lanez, Halifax x Ria Mae, Montreal x FouKi, Ottawa x Night Lovell, St. John's x Alan Doyle, Iqaluit x The Jerry Cans and Saskatoon x The Sheepdogs.

"Amazon Music is thrilled to be collaborating with these incredible artists, and we hope that CITY X ARTIST will serve as a musical guide through the many sounds and genres that make our musical experiences across Canada so unique," stated Mike Lawless, Head of Amazon Music for Canada. "Today's launch is just the beginning, we'll continue to release new playlists for CITY X ARTIST regularly, to showcase the unique perspectives of artists from our nation."

In addition to celebrating with Canadian talent, Alexa will offer additional help for celebrating the holiday including planning tips, and recipes for Canadian favourites. Canadians will also be able to use the Alexa Drop-in feature to include faraway family and friends in the party. Canada Day content and skills are available exclusively on Amazon Alexa.

Canada Day activities with Alanis Morissette, Bobby Bazini, Johnny Orlando, Shad, Josh Ramsay of Marianas Trench, and The Reklaws will kick-off on July 1st. Starting tomorrow, just ask "Alexa, do you love Canada" to get the party started. There will be something new to celebrate Canada, every day in July. Also try, "Alexa, Happy Canada Day" – to hear Alanis sing, "O, Canada" in English and French, say, "Alexa, how is Canada today?" to hear a powerful message of reflection from Shad. Spend the entire month of July helping Alexa become even more Canadian through a series of experiences. Beginning July 3, tune in to hear Alanis share a Canadian Thought of the Day. Simply say, "Alexa, what's Alanis' thought of the day?" And when prompted to sing the national anthem, Alexa will be handing the mic to one of her favourite artist.

