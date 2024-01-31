TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced that Amanda (Mandy) Norton is appointed to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2024.

Ms. Norton is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years of experience leading independent corporate risk functions and risk oversight activities at global financial institutions. Most recently, she spent four years with Wells Fargo as executive vice president and chief risk officer. She has also held progressively senior risk and finance positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Ally Financial, and Bank of America. Ms. Norton also recently served on the board of directors for Credit Suisse Group AG until November 2023, and serves on the board of Generation Investment Management LLC.

"We are delighted to welcome Mandy to RBC's Board of Directors. As a highly respected leader with a broad background in global risk finance and a wealth of technical expertise, Mandy will complement the bench strength of our Board," said Jacynthe Côté, chair of the Board, RBC. "We look forward to working with Mandy as we guide RBC in delivering on its vision of being among the world's most trusted and successful financial institutions."

Ms. Norton, a dual citizen of the U.S. and the U.K., holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Statistics from the University of Bath in England.

For more information on RBC's Board of Directors, please visit our Corporate Governance site.

