First Link® is the Alzheimer Society program offering approved services and information to those living with Alzheimer's or other dementias, and caregivers. It encompasses the areas of Risk Reduction, Education, Living Well with the Disease, Community, Research, and Advocacy; an umbrella that brings together all aspects of the care and management of dementia in Canada.

With more than half a million Canadians living with dementia today, a number expected to reach almost one million in 10 years, the Alzheimer Society is continuing to enhance its support amongst people living with dementia to meet their needs early in, and throughout, their journey.

The goal of First Link® is to ensure a user of the services has the right support and information, from the time of an initial diagnosis and throughout the progression of the disease. By connecting with First Link, a user will have access to all the services available in their local area. There are a variety of different programs and services administered at the local level of societies across the country. Such services include counselling support and a better understanding of the different healthcare options in a specific province and Society, Staff will provide the appropriate access to the right services during the different stages of the disease

To get access to services and programs, users are encouraged to call their local society directly or ask their family doctor about being referred to the Alzheimer Society.

Throughout January and the remainder of the year, Canadians are invited to visit the URL: alzheimer.ca/FirstLink

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada's leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

Quick facts

Today, more than half a million Canadians are living with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

In almost 10 years, that number is expected to double to almost 1 million.

Alzheimer Societies across Canada provide programs and support services for people with all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers.

The Societies also provide caregivers and families with information, education and resources to help them support the person in their care who is living with dementia,

The Alzheimer Society is a leading Canadian funder of dementia research. Since 1989, we have invested over $67 million in grants and awards toward innovative dementia research through the Alzheimer Society Research Program, improving the quality of life for people with lived experience and bringing us closer to a future without Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer Society is a key partner in the development of Canada's first national dementia strategy, which will enhance research efforts and ensure access to quality care and support for all Canadians affected by dementia,

The Alzheimer Society is the organization behind First Link® and all the important services and supports it provides to those diagnosed with dementia across Canada .

