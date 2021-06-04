Vaccine supply now allows for higher-risk populations, including people living with dementia, to be fully vaccinated at or close to the manufacturer's recommended schedule.

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Newly-updated data from Statistics Canada shows that Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia continue to be the most common comorbidity associated with deaths due to Covid-19. Last year 41% of women and 36% of all Canadians who died with Covid-19 had a diagnosis of dementia.

The connection is clear. As vaccine supply continues to increase, Ontario must offer the greatest level of protection possible to populations at higher risk. This means shortening the wait time between vaccine doses for people with dementia who live at home, and those who care for them.

"Whether in long-term care or in the community, people living with dementia have experienced tremendous suffering over the course of this pandemic," says Cathy Barrick, Alzheimer Society of Ontario CEO. "We need to listen to the facts. People with dementia, regardless of where they live, need to be protected, and speeding up the administration of second shots is one of the best ways to do that".

People living with dementia are making their voices heard. The Alzheimer Society of Ontario has launched an online petition calling on provincial officials to shorten the vaccine interval for people with dementia who live at home and their care partners; the petition can be accessed here: https://www.care2.com/listen-to-the-facts.

Quotes

"We absolutely must protect our society's most vulnerable. This means heeding the data that clearly shows people living with dementia are at the highest risk of COVID-19. We fully support this call for expedited and direct access to second vaccine doses for these individuals and those who care for them."

- Lisa Levin

CEO, AdvantAge Ontario

"OCSA believes in protecting the most vulnerable Ontarians from the devasting effects of COVID-19. Ontarians that live with dementia are some of the most vulnerable people receiving care for our not-for-profit home and community care members. These high-risk clients should be prioritized regardless of when they received their first vaccination dose. Given the data, OCSA supports shortening the vaccine interval for Ontarians living with dementia."

- Deborah Simon

CEO, Ontario Community Support Association

"A stable supply of vaccines means we can offer the greatest level of protection to those that need it most, including people living with dementia. We call on the provincial government to not only speed up vaccination of people with dementia who live at home, but to proactively reach out to vulnerable seniors to make sure no one is left behind."

- Cathy Barrick

CEO, Alzheimer Society of Ontario

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is a Federation of 29 community support providers, operating in every corner of Ontario. We supported 165,000 clients last year, including both care partners and people living with dementia. We provide education and training to physicians and other healthcare professionals, as well as the general public. With hundreds of staff and thousands of volunteers, we seek to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and promote research into a cure and disease-altering treatment.

