SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- alwaysAI, a leader in providing real-time insights through Vision AI, announces a suite of innovative solutions that will transform the mine-to-market value chain and dramatically improve productivity, safety, and profitability. alwaysAI Smart Mining solutions combine our revolutionary computer vision platform, including a new, comprehensive analytics dashboard, with the invaluable experience of our talented team of world-class engineers to deliver practical AI to mines.

As the global demand for metals grows, mining companies need to leverage advanced technologies to meet those demands through greater efficiency while enhancing employee safety and minimizing environmental impact. Because computer vision can detect people, objects, and events in real-time, it is invaluable for mines with historically limited visibility into fundamental mining processes.

alwaysAI, a leader in Vision AI, announces solutions to transform the mine-to-market value chain. Post this

"Vision AI can help in every critical mining process from extraction to processing, inventory management and transportation, and delivery. AI technology like alwaysAI Smart Mining solutions enable operators to quickly deploy computer vision applications onto cameras to accurately measure and count ore extraction, monitor cage and large machine utilization, detect PPE, and address a wide variety of other applications that will have a dramatic impact on profitability," said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI.

alwaysAI is partnering with leading industrial groups, companies, and mining experts to bring the magic of Vision AI to operators quickly and effectively. This includes influential associations like the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas del Perú and their collaboration with the Mining Innovation Hub at Perumin, representing mines like Antamina, Alpayana, and Buenaventura.

Carlos Diez Canseco, General Manager, Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas del Perú said, "The mine-to-market value chain is complex, and improvements must be highly data-driven. Artificial intelligence can transform mining operations by increasing productivity, improving safety, and helping mitigate environmental impacts. We are delighted to work with companies like alwaysAI and their Vision AI solutions to improve mining."

"Extracting valuable mineral concentrate from ore is a multifaceted process," said Gerardo Alvear Flores, a recognized expert in mining and metals processing. "From crushing and grinding to sizing and classification to separation, Vision AI will be a game-changer in processing metals materials from ore into a concentrated marketable product. With tight margins, even small gains in productivity can significantly impact profitability, as the benefits compound throughout the mine-to-market value chain."

"AI is a generational technology that will be especially important to the mining market as it continues to evolve. Finding more efficiency, productivity, and yield in existing mines is critical," said the CEO of a prominent mining and investment firm. "AI is the tool that will provide real-time insights from production to process to delivery and make mining more productive, profitable, and safer."

To learn more about alwaysAI and our Smart Mining solutions, visit www.alwaysai.co . To see our Smart Mining solutions in action, watch this . To meet our team at PDAC, contact Jacob Niskey . We look forward to hearing from you.

About alwaysAI

alwaysAI is the Enterprise Vision AI solutions software company. We deliver a family of integrated products including the alwaysAI Vision Platform for end-to-end development, deployment, and management of computer vision applications; alwaysAI Vision Solutions, a portfolio of industry and function-specific SaaS enterprise solutions; and the alwaysAI Vision Team, our world-class engineers who enable the vision transformation of organizations globally.

Media Contact

Kathleen Siddell

Senior Content Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE alwaysAI