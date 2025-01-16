Blaize® Partners With alwaysAI to Revolutionize Real-Time Insights With AI Edge Computing and Advanced Computer Vision Applications

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, alwaysAI, a leader in computer vision solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Blaize Holdings, Inc. ("Blaize") (Nasdaq:BZAI), a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled edge computing solutions. This collaboration integrates alwaysAI's advanced computer vision technology and remote deployment capabilities with Blaize's cutting-edge chipsets and edge devices, making seamless edge deployments more accessible for enterprises worldwide.

As businesses demand real-time insights and greater operational efficiency, the partnership addresses this need with innovative physical AI solutions. alwaysAI's computer vision applications excel in the real-time detection of people, objects, and events for diverse sectors like automotive, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. Blaize's customers can now achieve unparalleled operational efficiency and productivity in real-time through this collaboration.

Deploying computer vision applications at the edge provides enhanced security and data protection by processing data locally on Blaize's edge devices, mitigating data breach risks and safeguarding sensitive information. This localized processing accelerates decision-making, reduces latency, and delivers real-time insights to drive substantial improvements in operational efficiency.

This partnership enables businesses to easily deploy alwaysAI's computer vision applications on Blaize's edge computing platforms, facilitating real-time processing and analytics directly at the source. The seamless integration of alwaysAI's remote deployment capabilities with Blaize's advanced hardware ensures that enterprises can receive and act on this unprecedented data securely at the edge.

"We are thrilled to partner with Blaize to leverage their high-quality chipsets and edge devices," said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI. "This partnership allows us to expand our advanced computer vision applications, making deployment at the edge even more efficient and accessible for enterprises."

"Blaize is committed to providing high-performance AI edge computing solutions, and partnering with alwaysAI allows us to enhance our offerings with robust computer vision capabilities," said Dinakar Munagala, Co-Founder and CEO of Blaize. "Together, we will enable our customers to unlock new insights and capabilities, improving their operational effectiveness and protecting their data."

About Blaize®

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network's edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (Calif.), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (Calif.) and Cary (N.C.), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® offers world-class, customizable computer vision solutions that provide the real-time, actionable data needed to help businesses across all industries improve their operations. We help you work smarter. For more information, schedule a meeting with an AI Expert.

