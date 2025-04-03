Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces March sales volumes of 2,580 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.5 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 146 bopd and oil sales of 12 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average daily sales volumes to 2,446 boepd in Q1 2025, up 41% from Q4 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales: March 2025 February 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:







Caburé 12,652 10,954 11,707 7,476 Murucututu 1,877 2,061 2,096 2,231 Total Company natural gas (Mcfpd) 14,529 13,015 13,803 9,707 NGLs (bopd) 146 115 135 109 Oil (bopd) 12 - 10 11 Total Company (boepd) 2,580 2,285 2,446 1,738

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224, Email: [email protected], www.alvopetro.com, TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF