Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

News provided by

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Apr 03, 2025, 17:02 ET

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces March sales volumes of 2,580 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.5 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 146 bopd and oil sales of 12 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average daily sales volumes to 2,446 boepd in Q1 2025, up 41% from Q4 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

March

2025

February

2025

Q1

2025

Q4

2024

Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:





      Caburé

12,652

10,954

11,707

7,476

      Murucututu

1,877

2,061

2,096

2,231

      Total Company natural gas (Mcfpd)

14,529

13,015

13,803

9,707

      NGLs (bopd)

146

115

135

109

      Oil (bopd)

12

-

10

11

Total Company (boepd)

2,580

2,285

2,446

1,738

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation

Social Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

Q1 2025

=

three months ended March 31, 2025

Q4 2024

=

three months ended December 31, 2024

BOE Disclosure. The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Corey C. Ruttan, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, or Alison Howard, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 587.794.4224, Email: [email protected], www.alvopetro.com, TSX-V: ALV, OTCQX: ALVOF

Organization Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Our vision is to be the premier independent exploration and production company in Brazil, maximizing shareholder value by being the lowest cost operator and applying innovation to underexploited opportunities. Our strategy is to pursue development of our highly prospective...