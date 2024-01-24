MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) welcomes the addition of aluminium to Quebec's list of critical and strategic minerals.

The government's decision comes at a strategic moment in our industrial development, when Quebec, which produces 75% of North America's primary aluminium, will play a major role in the decarbonization of the North American economy through its contribution to electrification.

"From the production of renewable energy with solar panels through transmission lines and all the way to batteries and electric vehicles, Quebec's low-carbon aluminium is essential from start to finish," said Jean Simard, President and CEO of AAC.

Aluminium is listed as a critical mineral in the USA, Canada and, more recently, Europe. Canada produces more than 80% of North America's primary metal, and nearly 45% of all primary metal in Europe and the United States combined. It is also the largest source of low-carbon metal production from a democracy.

