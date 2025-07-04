Securing the future of low-carbon Quebec aluminum for America and Europe.

MONTREAL, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The announcement of the agreement in principle on the renewal of the power supply contract between Aluminerie Alouette, the Quebec government and Hydro-Québec confirms the key role played by the largest aluminum smelter in the Americas in the Quebec economy and in aluminum markets here in North America and Europe.

According to Jean Simard, President of the Aluminum Association of Canada, "Aluminerie Alouette, thanks to its proximity to the port facilities of Sept-Iles, has the option of North American and European markets, a considerable logistical advantage in a commodity market subject to the vagaries of global geopolitics."

At a time when Canada is committed to market diversification, in order to solidify its position on the international economic stage," adds Mr. Simard, "this agreement between Aluminerie Alouette and its partners, the Quebec government and Hydro-Québec, sends a powerful signal to North American and European markets about the place that Quebec's low-carbon aluminum will continue to occupy in the future."

The investments planned for the next 20 years will enable the company to modernize its Sept-Iles plant, one of the most efficient in the world, while continuing its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

