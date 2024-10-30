Altrio Launches First Unified Deal Execution Platform For Commercial Real Estate Brokers

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Altrio, provider of Origin, the world's leading real estate deal management software platform, is excited to announce the launch of a new version of Origin designed for investment sales and mortgage brokers.

Commercial real estate brokers have long relied on fragmented systems, manual workflows, and siloed information to manage complex transactions, with no way to support the many phases and facets of a real estate transaction in a single integrated system — until now.

A New Era for Commercial Real Estate Brokers

To outperform the competition, brokers rely on deep market knowledge, access to the right buyers, and the ability to provide exceptional client service. However, they are too often forced to rely on spreadsheets and cobbled together systems to manage critical data and stay on top of deal execution.

Origin changes the game by empowering brokers with a unified system that covers every stage of deal execution. By combining Pipeline Tracking, CRM, Market Data Management and Digital Deal Marketing, capabilities typically found in multiple point solutions, Origin gives brokers an unprecedented opportunity to simplify their workflows and centralize key data.

Designed in collaboration with leading institutional brokerage teams, Origin's automation features allow brokers to track and execute every aspect of their deals in a single integrated platform, improving efficiency and ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

The Future of Real Estate Capital Markets

"At Altrio, we see a future in which investors, lenders, brokers and sponsors execute deals online, not via email," said Altrio CEO, Raj Singh. "We're giving brokers a single platform to manage their business, end-to-end, allowing them to focus on building strong client relationships and getting deals done instead of getting bogged down by administrative tasks and data wrangling."

About Altrio

Altrio is a leading global provider of software, data and services to real estate capital markets professionals. The company's data-driven deal management platform, Origin, helps investors, lenders, brokers and sponsors harness proprietary and market data, automate business processes and close deals faster. Altrio was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit altrio.com.

SOURCE Altrio

For more information, visit altrio.com/broker-platform