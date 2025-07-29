Altrio announces the appointment of Brian McGowan, Managing Partner of BlueWave Ventures, to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Altrio Inc. announced today the appointment to its board of directors of Brian McGowan, an entrepreneur, operator, and investor with more than 25 years of experience launching, scaling, and advising high-growth technology companies. Brian's background spans enterprise SaaS, applied AI, digital infrastructure, and investment platforms — making him a valued addition to the strong group of technology experts and real estate investors that make up Altrio Inc. board of directors.

Brian is managing partner of BlueWave Ventures, a merchant venture development firm that has invested in, advised, and partnered with leading real estate and technology companies. He brings expertise to Altrio Inc. to support its growth at an exciting time in the company's development, as it recently launched a new version of its market leading deal management platform, Origin, designed for investment sales and mortgage brokers.

Altrio CEO, Raj Singh, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our board. His deep understanding of commercial real estate and transaction automation, along with his proven track record scaling technology companies, will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of our ambitious growth strategy."

Previously, Brian acted as a senior advisor to other venture-backed and growth-stage companies including InvestorFlow, DealCloud (Intapp, NYSE: INTA), Mercatus (State Street Alpha), Dynamo Software, Katipult Technology Corp, Syncarpha Capital, and Leverton (acquired by MRI Software). In addition, he was the CEO of digital real estate transaction platform, Peracon (exited to RCM in 2010) and Principal of Investcap Advisors, Inc (acquired by Trepp LLC in 2011).

Mr. McGowan added, "I'm excited about what Altrio has built and how they are solving problems that have long plagued professionals working in the commercial real estate investment markets. Raj is an accomplished proptech entrepreneur with a notable track record of creating and commercializing new technologies. I look forward to helping Altrio scale their innovative solution and ultimately transform how institutional investment teams source, analyze and execute transactions."

About Altrio

Altrio is a leading global provider of software, data and services to real estate capital markets professionals. The company's data-driven deal management platform, Origin, helps investors, lenders, brokers and sponsors harness proprietary and market data, automate business processes, and close deals faster. Altrio was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit altrio.com .

Media Contact: [email protected], +1 (416) 555-0123