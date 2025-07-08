Altrio Launches Digital Deal Execution Platform For CRE Brokers

New capabilities allow brokers to replace point systems and data silos with an integrated platform that combines CRM and pipeline management with a complete property marketing solution.

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Altrio announced the release of Integrated Property Marketing within Origin, its market-leading real estate deal management platform, allowing brokers to market opportunities and execute transactions without having to manage numerous disconnected systems.

Top brokerage teams already rely on Origin to enhance every stage of their process. The platform enables them to curate their contact lists and tailor their outreach based on buyer requirements, while streamlined workflows ensure no client need goes unanswered.

Origin's AI-powered data extraction and aggregation transform market analysis by turning every deal into a source of actionable intelligence, helping brokers price confidently, offer accurate BOVs, and demonstrate market expertise.

Today's release adds a complete marketing toolset:

Instant collateral creation – Generate polished flyers and mobile-friendly online deal portals in minutes.

– Generate polished flyers and mobile-friendly online deal portals in minutes. One-tap CA execution – Collect CAs and provide buyers with instant access to deal details and documents.

– Collect CAs and provide buyers with instant access to deal details and documents. Built-in data rooms – Securely host documents without having to move files between internal shared drives and document sharing point solutions.

– Securely host documents without having to move files between internal shared drives and document sharing point solutions. Seamless CRM & pipeline sync – Keep your pipeline and contact list up to date based on live deal activity—no more importing/exporting contact lists or entering data in multiple systems.

"For decades, real-estate brokers have been forced to juggle multiple disconnected systems—CRMs, email-marketing tools, stand-alone data rooms, and more," said Raj Singh, CEO of Altrio. "With Altrio, they can execute their entire process, from lead to closing, with one integrated platform, saving valuable time and centralizing valuable market intelligence."

Early market traction

Over a dozen brokerage teams have already signed up to be the first to digitize their deal processes, so buyers and lenders can expect to see deals marketed with Atrio landing in their inboxes in the coming weeks.

For Altrio's investor and lender customers, deals can be added to their pipelines seamlessly with data and documents available instantly, accelerating screening and underwriting–and eliminating the need to track CAs and data room access.

Today's release moves Altrio another step closer to fulfilling its mission of giving real-estate dealmakers one platform to discover, analyze, market and execute transactions end-to-end.

About Altrio

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Toronto, Altrio provides software that powers real-estate dealmaking. Origin, Altrio's flagship platform is trusted by many of the world's leading real-estate investors, lenders and brokers.

Origin is a trademark of Altrio Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

