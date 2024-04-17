ALTRA | SANEXEN wins the Water Sector Distinction Award from Réseau Environnement

MONTRÉAL, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - ALTRA | SANEXEN won today the Water Sector Distinction Award from Réseau Environnement. This award is presented to an organization working in the field of drinking water or wastewater, and who has made an outstanding contribution in Quebec to the improvement and sound management of infrastructures or best practices in this field.

Jean-François Bolduc, President, ALTRA | SANEXEN (CNW Group/Altra-Sanexen)

"This award recognizes the exceptional work of our team in developing and deploying new technologies to protect our water sources and renew our drinking water infrastructure," said Jean-François Bolduc, President of ALTRA | SANEXEN. "By solving today's major environmental challenges, we aim to help build resilient societies for the future generations."

Over the past 20 years, ALTRA | SANEXEN has established itself as the best process for renewing and protecting aging drinking water mains. Over 350 North American cities and more than 2,500 km of watermains have been successfully lined with ALTRA.

The Company's PFAS treatment technology has also received a lot of attention recently, with its first fully operational treatment system, the first of its kind in the U.S., installed earlier this year at Waste Connections-owned SKB Rosemount Landfill. The technology removes up to 99% of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or "PFAS", from the facility's leachate. The ALTRA technology can treat 25 million gallons per year of leachate on this site, based on a business model that guarantees technical performance and a commercial approach that benefits its customers.

"We are very proud of the work we have accomplished in the last years to fully launch our PFAS technology across North America," added Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation, ALTRA | SANEXEN. "Today, with our unique Clean Water as a Service model, we offer the most comprehensive one-stop shop - a customized, sustainable approach to treating PFAS-contaminated water at a fraction of the cost and risk associated with other solutions."

The award was presented during the Distinctions Ceremony held on April 17 in Lévis, on the occasion of the 15th edition of the Salon des technologies environnementales du Québec. The Distinctions Ceremony aims at promoting Québec's environmental know-how and highlighting excellence in the development of environmental technologies.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of water and environmental solutions for over 40 years. With its key business lines – Water and Environmental Services and Water Infrastructure Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

