ALTRA | SANEXEN Wins Prestigious 2024 Brownie Award for Groundbreaking Arctic Remediation Projects

For over a quarter-century, ALTRA | SANEXEN and Qikiqtaaluk Environmental have been at the forefront of environmental restoration in the Canadian Arctic, spearheading numerous Federal Site Remediation projects on former Distant Early Warning (DEW) Line and Long-Range Navigation Sites.

These Cold War-era installations, operational from the 1950s through the 1970s, left behind a complex environmental legacy. The sites were marred by widespread contamination, including:

Abandoned drums of hazardous liquids scattered across vast Arctic landscapes

Extensive soil and water pollution from hydrocarbons, heavy metals, and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Structures containing asbestos, mercury, and lead-based paint

Derelict equipment and vehicles posing environmental risks

The team's expertise in addressing these multifaceted challenges in the harsh Arctic environment has been crucial in restoring these ecologically sensitive areas. Their work not only tackles the immediate contamination issues but also contributes to the long-term environmental health and cultural preservation of Canada's North.

The success of these initiatives underscores the importance of partnerships between industry leaders like ALTRA | SANEXEN and local environmental organizations.

"This award recognizes the exceptional work of our team and Inuit partners in deploying safe and sustainable remediation approaches over and over again," said Sean Pierce, President and CEO. "By solving today's major environmental challenges, we aim to help build resilient societies for the future generations."

The Brownie Awards recognize the builders, innovators and visionaries who are dedicated to the rehabilitation of brownfield sites that were once contaminated, under-utilized and undeveloped into productive residential and commercial projects that contribute to the growth of healthy communities across Canada.

The award was presented during the Brownie Awards Reception on November 18 in Toronto. Founded in 2001 by the Canadian Urban Institute, the Awards are an annual celebration recognizing excellence in the remediation and redevelopment of brownfield sites across Canada.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of water and environmental solutions for over 40 years. With its key business lines – Water and Environmental Services and Water Infrastructure Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

