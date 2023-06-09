MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - ALTRA PFAS Solution has won the prestigious 2023 New Technology Award from Water Canada. This win is the latest award for ALTRA, which has already received various accolades over the past few years for its innovative technologies, and more recently for its PFAS solution, which allows for the most effective removal of highly concentrated PFAS streams from water.

"This award underlines ALTRA's strength in delivering water technologies that are impactful, complex and transformative. It also highlights our commitment to improving the quality of our water today, and for the generations to come," said Jean-François Bolduc, President of ALTRA | SANEXEN. "Our team is very proud of this award and the work we have done so far to develop solutions and new technologies to renew and protect our environment and water resources, which we will accelerate in the next years."

Research has shown that PFAS have become pervasive in the environment and pose a health risk when accumulated in the body, creating a need to safely treat, destroy or sequester these contaminants while leaving limited harmful byproducts.

ALTRA PFAS Solution combines the power of its proprietary foam fractionation technology with high-performing modular units, which have been proven to be the safest approach, operating in continuous mode to treat large volumes of water contaminants.

"We were recently awarded a 10-year contract to provide the first-of-its-kind continuous full-scale PFAS treatment solution to the landfill and industrial waste management industry. Seeing our technology leading the way and in full-scale has urged our people to pursue their commitment," added Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation, ALTRA | SANEXEN, and PFAS Lead.

The award was presented at the annual Water Canada Awards Gala, which took place on June 8 in Ottawa, as part of the Water Canada Summit. These awards have been recognizing people, projects and technologies that have made significant contributions to Canada's water industry for now 13 years.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for over 38 years. With its key business lines – Specialized Environmental Services and Water Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 60 ports and 90 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, PFAS treatment solutions, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, LOGISTEC Corporation, Phone: (514) 985-2337, [email protected]