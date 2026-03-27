TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Matthew Althorpe was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the following terrorism offences: facilitating a terrorist activity contrary to s. 83.19 of the Criminal Code, instructing others to carry out a terrorist activity contrary to s. 83.22 of the Criminal Code and committing an indictable offence (willfully promoting hatred) for a terrorist group contrary to s. 83.2 of the Criminal Code.

More specifically, he produced videos, images, publications, and posts on the social messaging application Telegram encouraging hate against minorities. This was done in association with and for the benefit of the terrorist groups Atomwaffen Division and the Terrorgram Collective.

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Director of Public Prosecutions George Dolhai said, "Terrorists know that online hatred can lead to violence and that their words and images are weapons that can convert the minds of others and inspire them to commit violent acts. These acts of violence are carried out to threaten, maim, and kill in the service of ideologies that seek to destabilize societies through division and fear. Today's sentence reflects Canadians' collective condemnation and seeks to deter those who may be contemplating these crimes."

Quick Facts

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest.

Terrorism charges can only be laid with the consent of the Attorney General, which may be given on the Attorney General's behalf by the Director of Public Prosecutions or a Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

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SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

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