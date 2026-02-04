Borhot Sentenced to 16 Years' Imprisonment for Terrorism

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, in the Court of King's Bench, Jamal Borhot was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment for his involvement with a known terrorist entity. On December 1, 2025, the court found him guilty of three counts of participating in the activities of a terrorist group contrary to s. 83.18 of the Criminal Code.

The Court found that the Crown proved beyond a reasonable doubt that al-Qaeda, al-Nusra, and the Islamic State were terrorist groups at the relevant time, and that the offender knowingly left Canada to travel to Syria with the intention of joining and supporting a terrorist group.

The court further found that the offender knew or was willfully blind to the fact that the Islamic State and al Nusra were engaged in terrorist activities as defined in the Criminal Code, and that his actions were intended to enhance their ability to carry out those activities.

Director of Public Prosecutions George Dolhai said, "This conviction demonstrates the Public Prosecution Service of Canada's role in holding accountable those who commit terrorism offences. Our work helps protect the safety of the public while ensuring prosecutions are conducted fairly and independently."

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction, including terrorism offences, in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest.

Terrorism charges can only be laid with the consent of the Attorney General, which may be given on the Attorney General's behalf by the DPP or a Deputy DPP.

