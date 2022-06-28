"Alphonso Davies is a fantastic athlete and a barrier breaker. We're proud of his achievements on and off the pitch and are excited to work with him to grow the game, together," said Cameron Fowler, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, BMO Financial Group. "When it comes to soccer, we invest early to help our partners create a tangible impact at the community level. We look forward to working with Alphonso to continue to grow the game in Canada and beyond."

"BMO IS soccer in Canada. Growing up you would see them everywhere and knew they supported the sport at all levels," said Alphonso Davies. "From local soccer clubs to the BMO Whitecaps Academy to the three MLS clubs in Canada. I'm proud to be a BMO Soccer Ambassador and excited about our plans to grow the game in Canada and inspire the next generation of players."

As a product of the Whitecaps BMO Academy system, a coast-to-coast network of Academy Centres that identifies young talent and provides a gateway to professional soccer pathways, Davies is a once in a generation talent that is breaking barriers.

Through the partnership, BMO will support Davies' local soccer clinics and his home-grown club, Born to Be. The club's program is designed for young, inspired soccer players who want to improve, technically, physically and psychologically to achieve their goals of playing at the highest level possible. The club is dedicated to improving the social well-being of Canadians by giving girls and boys who love the universal game the opportunity to pursue professional pathways.

The partnership also represents a tangible example of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life throughout our communities by way of BMO's Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 Strategy.

Davies is the first soccer player, and first Canadian, to become a United Nations refugee charity UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador, a global organization dedicated to saving lives and building a better future for refugees. A project near to his heart, Davies is committed to social inclusion and using soccer as a tool to help enrich lives and develop the young leaders of tomorrow. This dovetails perfectly with the bank's ongoing support for diversity, equity, and inclusion both on and off the pitch.

"Soccer represents a sense of belonging for everyone," continued Mr. Fowler. "There is a shared passion amongst soccer fans and athletes which unites communities. BMO's work to grow the game across the grassroots and elite and professional levels supports that togetherness."

