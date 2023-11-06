Alphi Capital Announces Inaugural Investment in Da-Lee Group

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Alphi Capital ("Alphi"), a lower middle market private equity firm based in Toronto, Ontario, announced the recapitalization of the Da-Lee Group ("Da-Lee") in partnership with the founding family, David Rogers and Lee-Ann Lochhead. Based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Da-Lee provides key infrastructure and environmental services including dust control, winter de-icing, calcium chloride distribution, pavement repair and waste management services to industrial and municipal customers.

David Rogers, CEO of Da-Lee, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Alphi and look forward to benefitting from their deep expertise in building businesses and driving value creation. This partnership will allow us to continue our expansion of dust control services while simultaneously growing our environmental division. With the support of Alphi, we will continue to expand our footprint through organic growth and acquisitions. Moreover, we will remain focused on providing the highest possible quality of experience for our loyal customers."

"With over 50 years of exceptional service delivery, we were impressed both with the quality of the Da-Lee business and the management team who have driven this growth. It is our privilege to partner with David and his team in executing the next stage of growth for Da-Lee," said Andrew Fortier, Founding Partner at Alphi Capital.

The investment in Da-Lee was supported by Alphi's key partner Bulldog Capital Partners Inc.

About Alphi Capital:

Alphi Capital is a Toronto-based private equity firm founded in 2022 by Andrew Fortier and Thecla Sweeney. Alphi targets investment opportunities in the Canadian lower middle market – focusing on business and consumer services and high return on invested capital businesses. Alphi brings a programmatic approach to value creation through data analytics, sales force growth, and execution of buy and build strategies.

About Da-Lee:

Founded in 1972, Da-Lee provides infrastructure and environmental services. Its infrastructure division provides dust control and winter de-icing solutions for municipal and industrial clients, calcium chloride distribution, cold laid asphalt, and pavement repair products. Its environmental division provides treatment, disposal, transportation, and handling of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Da-Lee operates across Ontario, Quebec, and the U.S.

For further information: For more information, media accreditation, or images, please contact: Elaine Shiu [email protected] 647-812-8677