Alphi Capital Partners with RedBlue HeatPumps & Refrigeration

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Alphi Capital ("Alphi"), a lower middle market private equity firm based in Toronto, Ontario, is pleased to announce its partnership with RedBlue HeatPumps & Refrigeration ("RedBlue"). Founded in 2013 by Jordan Owen and Marshal Mason, and headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, RedBlue is a trusted provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services to both residential and commercial customers.

Jordan Owens, said, "We are incredibly excited about partnering with Alphi and the resources and expertise they bring to the table. Their investment in RedBlue will enable us to accelerate our growth, while better serving our loyal employees and customer base."

Marshal Mason, said, "We are very proud of the trust we have built in the local community over the last thirteen years and look forward to continuing to deliver on this promise through the next phase of growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with the RedBlue founders and team to accelerate the next phase of growth," said Andrew Fortier, Partner at Alphi Capital. "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to supporting the founders as they continue to grow the business through investments in RedBlue's people, processes, systems and geographic reach."

About Alphi Capital:

Alphi Capital is a Toronto-based private equity firm founded in 2022 by Andrew Fortier and Thecla Sweeney. Alphi targets investment opportunities in the Canadian lower middle market – focusing on business services and high return on invested capital businesses. Alphi brings a programmatic approach to value creation through the firm's in-house team focusing on data analytics, sales force growth, and the execution of buy and build strategies.

About RedBlue HeatPumps & Refrigeration:

RedBlue was founded in 2013 by Jordan Owen and Marshal Mason. RedBlue is a trusted provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services to both residential and commercial customers in the Greater Victoria area of Vancouver Island.

