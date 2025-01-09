Alphi Capital is pleased to announce its partnership with Eastbay Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Alphi Capital ("Alphi"), a lower middle market private equity firm based in Toronto, Ontario, is pleased to announce its partnership with Eastbay Technologies Inc. ("Eastbay"). Founded in 1999 by Jeff Ridout, Eastbay has delivered project consulting and managed I.T. services & solutions to the small and medium sized business markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Eastbay has partnered with leading hardware, software and service vendors across the I.T. Industry and possess the certifications along with the practical experience to handle its clients' needs. With a focus on the best technology solutions, ISO certification and a high level of service to its clients, Eastbay is a leader in the growing managed I.T. services market.

Jeff Ridout, said, "I am thrilled to have partnered with Alphi Capital which marks a significant step forward in our company's growth. Their strategic vision aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders. This partnership marks a new chapter of exciting opportunities, and I am confident that together we will achieve even greater success."

"Alphi is delighted to partner with Jeff, and the entire Eastbay team," said Thecla Sweeney, Partner at Alphi Capital. "We believe that Eastbay is uniquely positioned in the managed IT services industry, and we look forward to helping the business grow both organically and through acquisitions."

About Alphi Capital:

Alphi Capital is a Toronto-based private equity firm founded in 2022 by Andrew Fortier and Thecla Sweeney. Alphi targets investment opportunities in the Canadian lower middle market – focusing on business services and value-added distribution businesses. Alphi brings a programmatic approach to value creation through data analytics, talent investments, and the execution of go to market and buy and build strategies.

About Eastbay Technologies Inc.:

Eastbay is the leading provider and expert of outsourced I.T. Services and Managed Services in the GTA and Canada. With a team of highly trained sales and technical consultants, Eastbay has all the necessary resources to serve its clients' needs while providing exceptional customer care. Eastbay is a trusted technology partner to private, public, and non-profit organizations, and has been recognized as a Canadian top 100 solutions provider.

