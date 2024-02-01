Alo brings wellness to Montreal with its opening at CF Carrefour Laval on February 2, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Alo Yoga, the leading fashion and lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear and inspired by movement and performance, today announced the opening of the newest Alo store at CF Carrefour Laval on Friday, February 2, 2024. This highly anticipated opening marks Alo's first location in the Quebec province following a successful Canadian expansion in 2023. Alo joins a roster of other first-to-market retailers at CF Carrefour Laval, including Nike and Ever New, as well as Hatley, JD Sports, and HypePoint, which opened in 2023.

Located near CF Carrefour Laval's picturesque garden at entrance 3, Alo aims to bring wellness and the transformative power of yoga to the Montreal community. The 5,300 square foot store will offer a curated selection of Alo's renowned collections, blending luxury and performance seamlessly.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alo to CF Carrefour Laval," said Sebastien Perron, General Manager, CF Carrefour Laval. "This introduction reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class retail experiences, seamlessly blending style, wellness, and unmatched offerings that set a new standard for retail excellence in Quebec."

Alo was founded in Los Angeles in 2007 and has since become a global sensation, loved by celebrities, yogis, and fashion-forward individuals alike. The brand's commitment to creating clothing that effortlessly transitions from studio to street aligns with CF Carrefour Laval's dedication to offering a best-in-class retail selection.

"Opening our first store in the province of Quebec at CF Carrefour Laval marks a significant milestone for Alo," said Danny Harris, co-founder and co-CEO of Alo Yoga. "As a brand that supports well-being, Alo shares a strong synergy with the sophisticated lifestyle enjoyed in the vibrant community of Montreal."

The success of Alo's first Canadian store, which opened in September 2022 in Toronto, paved the way for other expansions with CF properties, including the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, and CF Chinook Centre. This year, plans are in place to open stores at CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa and CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke.

As Alo continues to celebrate mindful movement and studio to street fashion, the location at CF Carrefour Laval promises to be a destination for those seeking a beautiful life celebrated with forward design. For more information about Alo Yoga and its collections, visit aloyoga.com.

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

About Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. Alo is eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment since day one. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and 83 Alo Sanctuaries worldwide.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Media Contacts; Cadillac Fairview, Alanna Cobb, 416 598 8621, [email protected]; Alo Yoga, Samantha Ruiz, 323.806.2837, [email protected]