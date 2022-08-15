Montérégie organization receives over $200,000 from CED.

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key economic driver, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $240,375 for Alo Richelieu coop de solidarité.

This CED support will enable the organization to develop a nautical tourism micro-destination along the shores of the Rivière Richelieu in line with eco-friendly practices through the acquisition of a shuttle-type electric boat and electric paddleboards.

Launched in 2021, Alo Richelieu is a non-profit tourism cooperative. This project will help address the need for sustainable transportation and ensure the various attractions offered by the organization are interconnected. It will also enhance the Haut-Richelieu's drawing power as a tourism destination and attract potential clients for several of the regions SMEs, in addition to creating six jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"As tourism is in full recovery mode in Quebec this summer, our government continues to be here to assist tourism businesses and NPOs in Montérégie and across our regions. We must take up today's economic challenges to rethink the sector's products, services, and processes. The CED funding announced today for Alo Richelieu will boost sustainable growth, help showcase Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu's natural heritage and support Quebec's tourism recovery!"

Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector to ensure they recover. Today, we are announcing investments to enable them to look towards the future. This financial contribution we make to Alo Richelieu represents excellent news for the Saint‑Jean-sur-Richelieu region and Montérégie's drawing power!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Alo Richelieu is enthusiastic about this project, which aims to improve the tourism offering, the client experience and accessibility to products year-round along the entire 30 km of experiences made available in collaboration with our members. We want to encourage visitors interested in water activities to take advantage of the river's beauty by combining pleasure with eco-friendly activities."

Karyne Roy, President, Alo Richelieu coop de solidarité and Owner, Marina St-Tropez

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]