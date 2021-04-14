"Mazda has always challenged convention with our approach to our products, manufacturing processes, and now, our environmental strategy," said David Klan, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "The MX-30 is the first step in our multi-solution approach to electrification, which considers many factors and will allow us to continue providing the right products for our customers as market demands continue to change. The introduction of the MX-30 BEV will begin a shift to more electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large vehicle platform, and a traditional hybrid for our upcoming new crossover that will be built in the U.S."

1 Level3: DC max output at 50 kW charging. General conditions: State of charge (SOC) in the meter from 20% to 80%, battery temperature at 25° C.

Mazda's all-new electrification technology uses an electric motor and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. This new powertrain, along with enhancements to the Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, help the electric crossover provide great driving dynamics. The front-wheel drive electric motor will deliver an output of 107 kW (144 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 Nm (200 lb-ft), providing a smooth and connected feeling that helps enhance confidence for the driver. The 35.5 kWh battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 36 minutes using DC fast charging2. MCI will partner with ChargePoint to offer convenient charging solutions for MX-30 owners in Canada. Additional details on this partnership will be shared closer to the vehicles arriving in dealerships.

MX-30's contemporary design makes this electric vehicle distinctly a Mazda. The Kodo design philosophy continues to evolve with every new addition to the lineup of next-generation vehicles. Inside and out, MX-30 emphasizes a new "Human Modern" concept that combines the appeal of futuristic design with a sense of familiarity. The exterior proportions give the crossover a feeling of strength and beauty, while the minimalist style offers a sense of sophistication similar to other Mazda vehicles. Opening the new freestyle doors provides a unique view and a wide range of possibilities for experiencing the vehicle. The interior continues the minimalist design language with feelings of lightness and openness. The driver-centric approach lays out the latest technologies and controls in a way that is welcoming and helps provide a sense of confidence while driving.

Mazda prides itself on craftsmanship and blending complex, quality materials to develop an elegant interior. In the MX-30, a new floating center console and the door grips use cork, one of the most highly renewable and eco-friendly resources that also pays homage to Mazda's origin as a cork manufacturing company more than 100 years ago.

The floating center console features an electronic shifter, a familiar multi-function commander knob, and shortcut buttons that will allow occupants to safely operate the Mazda Connect infotainment system. In front of this layout is a new seven-inch touchscreen that will display the climate control panel. The touchscreen is flanked on each side by tactile push buttons that also operate the climate control. The electric ownership experience is enhanced with Mazda Connected Services that will allow users to monitor and control the state of the MX-30 remotely through the MyMazda App. This includes locking the doors and adjusting the climate control to checking the battery status and charging process through the app.

The latest technologies also help provide peace of mind. Enhanced i-Activsense safety features help cover a wider range of safety scenarios while its high strength body helps protect the space-saving battery and most importantly the MX-30's occupants.

Following the introduction of the MX-30 BEV, the series plug-in hybrid model will mark the return of Mazda's unique rotary engine technology following a nearly 10-year hiatus. This new iteration is being engineered for near-silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 series plug-in hybrid will always drive like an engaging EV, but with the ability to charge from the wall or on the go.

